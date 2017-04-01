An abandoned roof that became a green dream!

City living can be wonderful, what with all the culture and excitement that comes with it, but it can be such a shame to not have any green space to enjoy. That's what the owners of today's project were up against, but they found an innovative solution to the problem, with the help of a phenomenally talented landscape architect! What was an abandoned, sad and unenjoyable roof has been beautifully transformed into an urban Garden of Eden and we know that you'll give serious thought to doing something similar, if you have a roof space going to waste. Let's take a look!
With a drab floor and mildew-covered buildings up here and nothing else, what could be a fabulous view is really going to waste, as there is no option but to stare at the horror! It's a great sized space up here, but so horribly abandoned, in terms of style and function.
With a waterproof membrane laid and all of the buildings painted in a fresh and gleaming white hue, this is already really starting to look like something! Is it just us, or does it look even bigger now as well? Wow!
We dare you to try and say that this isn't one of the most amazing transformations that you've ever seen! Where dank flooring once stood, there is now a carpet of lush green grass, stylish decking and what about those beautiful floral walls? Choosing to add a pergola, with a retractable roof, was stroke of genius too, as this is such a great spot for alfresco dining now.
The real shock here is how mature all of the plants look! Neatly trimmed and gorgeous, they look as though they have always been here and you can really appreciate what a sun trap this roof is now! Natural wood accents are a lovely way to keep the scheme organic and that corner bench? We just need a good book and a cool drink and we'd never leave!
Stepping back, you can really see what a vast improvement has been made here! You'd be forgiven for seeing this picture and assuming we had slyly added in a picture of a rural home, but no, this really IS the same roof. Inlaid stepping stones maintain as much lawn as possible, raised planters offer easy maintenance and by covering the buildings in creepers, there is no fear of that mildew look returning!
Just imagine having this roof at your disposal. The first sunny day would be a welcome invite to run upstairs, lay on a sun lounger and really enjoy some fresh air. Surrounded by thick bushes and pretty finishes, there is such a private feeling to this open-air spot and we honestly can't get over the change!
