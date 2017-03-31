The perfect modern home for a simple life in the woods

Today we travel to the Rocky Mountains of North America to explore a great big home built for entertaining large groups of friends and family. It was built for a retired woman who spent years living on the family farm, but wanted a place a little closer to town to spend time with family.

The home has a boundless, natural quality and the proportions are huge. It covers 222 metres of floor space and has multiple entertaining areas. This is definitely a home to drool over if you love big sociable rural homes! So get ready for a big American tour and come with us to check it out. This one comes to us courtesy of architects Uptick Studios.