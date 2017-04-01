A house of elegance and luxury

This garden is the life-force behind the house. Full of energy and celebrating nature, it is a haven for bees and other wildlife that flourish in such beautiful environments. The magical stepping stones allow visitors to walk around without worrying about stepping on any flowers or plants and there are many places to stop and meditate. Young growth and old come together in a confluence of colour and peace. Whilst the owners may maintain a large garden like this, it is not uncommon to employ the services of a knowledgeable gardener who can assist in its up-keep and advise on when to plant or cut back flowers, shrubs and trees.