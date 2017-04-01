A house of elegance and luxury

It's a known fact that a house is representative of the owner. Just as we have neat and tidy people, we also have neat and tidy houses. Just as we have colorful characters, we have vibrant and originally decorated interiors. Where there are calm and patient minds, there are as often as not, beautiful gardens and private tranquil rooms. Today at Homify we have a beautiful home to show you. Care and attention has been given to every rooms design and decoration. The outside areas combine beauty with practical modern living. Let's take a tour and discover a little more…
This garden is the life-force behind the house. Full of energy and celebrating nature, it is a haven for bees and other wildlife that flourish in such beautiful environments. The magical stepping stones allow visitors to walk around without worrying about stepping on any flowers or plants and there are many places to stop and meditate. Young growth and old come together in a confluence of colour and peace. Whilst the owners may maintain a large garden like this, it is not uncommon to employ the services of a knowledgeable gardener who can assist in its up-keep and advise on when to plant or cut back flowers, shrubs and trees.
From front door beauty to back door practicality. We have to keep the cars somewhere! There is a covered driveway and a large slab paving stoned area for use also. Even in this more industrial space we see potted plants as our green fingered dwellers could not resist giving a touch of colour to this back yard. Notice the suburban environment and the beautiful mountains in the distance, covered in snow.
A living area that tells us our owners are refined, elegant and with simple tastes that incorporate style with comfort and everyday use. A gorgeous cream coloured leather couch set amongst a border of dark wood and white instantly puts us at ease. The large woolen rug in white compliments the mahogany effect table and lighter wooden flooring. There is a terrific amount of space and light helped in no small way by the huge (and wonderful) framed windows with can be opened up into the garden.
We love the beautiful wooden beams which go together so well with the wooden window and door frames. Upward facing lighting from above the TV station enhances the texture of the wood giving it a warm glow and adding a friendly atmosphere to the living room. The ceiling itself rises half way through the room providing a spacious area that naturally exudes calmness in both its colour and open-living design. This quiet villa is ideal for people looking to live a little bit out of the busy city. Click here for another exciting villa!
From this top down view we can see the unique glass wall partition into the adjoining room. This is another excellent way to produce a greater sense of space and of course, light in our rooms.
A large window lets a glorious amount of light into the upstairs landing and hallway. This effect is enhanced again by the whitewash walls and light wooden flooring which seem to bounce light around and create a vibrant, uplifting feel to the area. The sliding patio doors allow us to step out onto a good sized balcony; a perfect place to settle down with a good book or perhaps take tea with a friend.
This modern bathroom has distinct features that make it unique. The windows behind the toilet and opposite the spa bath tub are two such examples. There is also a partition wall with sliding door access from the toilet area into the bathing area. The rusty tiled floor and lighter blue check pattern wall titling give a retro touch with storage space above. Faucets are modern and there is wall lightning along with some small plants which add colour to the rooms.