The Japanese Plate House

This beautiful abode, located in Japan, showcases minimalistic design at its finest, with the striking contrast of its simple facade drawing focus within a traditional neighbourhood. The product of Kama's Matsuoka Architects, this home impresses with its clean lines and smooth surfaces, with its flat facade of grey concrete and timber slats earning the nickname 'The Plate House' from its designers.

Upon entry the Plate House incorporates multiple hints contemporary style, with the deep finish of its wooden fixtures contrasting beautifully against white flooring, walls and ceilings and the hints of silver found throughout the kitchen. The bathroom adds a sense of luxury to the abode, with white, marble flooring and twin sink units evoking a mature, sophisticated appeal, and a courtyard has been included for outdoor living, decked in the same dark timber slats as the home's facade.

This house presents a beautiful, minimalistic design, staying true to the understated simplicity of Japanese architecture but with a contemporary edge. It's the perfect abode for those drawn to clean lines and subtle hints of luxury. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!