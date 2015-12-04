A Contemporary Cottage by the Lake

This lovely, lakeside cottage is a true wonder to behold, with its contemporary design incorporating inventive, luxurious and sustainable elements to create a simple, sophisticated aesthetic. The product of Germany's Bau-Fritz Architects, the home is situated close to a serene expanse of crystal water and bordered by lush, green woodlands, presenting the perfect locale for a summer getaway.

From the outset the cottage exudes a delightful design, with the light tones of timber, white concrete and glass characterising its facade, crown by a tiled roof which hosts an array of solar panels. Moving inside and we are embraced by understated, elegant decor, with the kitchen and dining areas dressed in contemporary finishes and furnishings and positioned to look out upon the beautiful lakeside view.

The master bedroom of the home rests in casual luxury, bordered by both an expansive, open-plan bathroom including private sauna and a large, private deck, providing another vantage from which to admire the lake and woodlands. Finally, a loft has been included, housing not only a casual living space, but also two novel bunk beds, which have been specially constructed to optimise privacy and comfort.

The ingenious design of the cottage provides plenty of food for thought, managing to combine impressive elements of stylish, modern living within a sophisticated, relaxed and inviting construction. Take a tour below and gain some inspiration for your own home!