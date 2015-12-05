The Colourful Monte Carlo Apartment

This playful and eclectic apartment is located in beautiful, luxurious Monte Carlo, and presents a bold design concept, full of character, courtesy of the creatives at Milan's Studio Donizelli. From the get-go the apartment's decoration is novel and striking, with unconventional shapes and styles used to create a home that you won't soon forget!

The living area shines with sleek finishes and curved lines, with its contemporary furnishings and state-of-the-art multimedia system oozing luxurious, modern living. Bordering the living space is a vibrant and artistic dining room, with 3D artwork, vibrant colours and elegant floristry creating an eclectic atmosphere. The kitchen of the home continues this theme, with the sheen of its contemporary finishes contrasting against playful decoration, such as a smattering of rose-shaped dining chairs, while a large balcony borders the home, providing a stunning view of the seaside city beyond.

This design definitely showcases the bold personality of its creators, providing plenty of inspiration to incorporate artistry and eclecticism within modern dwellings. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!