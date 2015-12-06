The Grey and Timber House

This beautiful abode is located in Japan and presents a prime example of contemporary Japanese architecture at its finest. Designed by Matsuoka Architects, the home presents a minimalistic facade, with dark timber slats and grey metal and concrete constructing its exterior. The interior houses a striking contrast however, with its high walls and wooden ceilings creating a light and airy atmosphere within this relaxed and sophisticated dwelling.

Upon entry we are greeted by a space finished entirely in wood, which emits a subtle hint of masculinity through the warm tone of its timber panelling, before the living and kitchen areas open out in lofty style. Simple transitive spaces are dressed in wood and alabaster, and lead to the home's upper level, from which a mezzanine corridor looks out upon the open plan of the ground floor. Best of all is this dwelling's expansive courtyard, which skirts two sides of the living space and is sectioned by fully retractable glass doors which can transform the home, inviting light and air at a moment's notice.

This home showcases a beautifully stylish and simple aesthetic, demonstrating the impressive potential of minimalist design to create a sophisticated, modern home. Take a tour below and see what you think!