The Grey and Timber House

This beautiful abode is located in Japan and presents a prime example of contemporary Japanese architecture at its finest. Designed by Matsuoka Architects, the home presents a minimalistic facade, with dark timber slats and grey metal and concrete constructing its exterior. The interior houses a striking contrast however, with its high walls and wooden ceilings creating a light and airy atmosphere within this relaxed and sophisticated dwelling.
Upon entry we are greeted by a space finished entirely in wood, which emits a subtle hint of masculinity through the warm tone of its timber panelling, before the living and kitchen areas open out in lofty style. Simple transitive spaces are dressed in wood and alabaster, and lead to the home's upper level, from which a mezzanine corridor looks out upon the open plan of the ground floor. Best of all is this dwelling's expansive courtyard, which skirts two sides of the living space and is sectioned by fully retractable glass doors which can transform the home, inviting light and air at a moment's notice.
This home showcases a beautifully stylish and simple aesthetic, demonstrating the impressive potential of minimalist design to create a sophisticated, modern home. Take a tour below and see what you think!
The exterior of the home is minimalistic and streamlined, with the cool greys of its concrete wall and iron roof grounded beautifully by the warmth of the vertical, timber slats. Despite its simple design, the home presents a striking facade, emanating stillness and serenity in keeping with classic, Japanese architecture.
Cut into the roof we can see an expansive skylight, inviting sunshine to stream into the home from the blue sky above, while a small, grey brick wall delineates a parking area in front of the home, and provides a subtle contrast against the crisp lines of the house by virtue of its curved construction.
Upon entry to the home we're met by an open and expansive design, which beautifully incorporates the use of pale timber throughout its decor. This area is completely finished in timber panels, which infuse the space with a sense of masculinity alongside the mountain bikes mounted on the wall.
In the distance we can see the flowing lines of external decking, which has been constructed of darker timer slats, reminiscent of those used in the home's facade.
The living space is light and lofty, with its high ceilings of pale timber crowning alabaster walls and the sightly deeper tones of the home's timber floorboards.
The decor of the kitchen provides a colour contrast, with hints of white bursting out from the cabinets and sleek tiles lining the kitchen partition, while a mezzanine corridor can be seen streaming overhead, adding to the open atmosphere within this lovely dwelling.
The transitive area of the home is simple and stylish in pale timber, with the material constructing a simple staircase that invites ascension to the upper level.
The combination of white, wood and alabaster in the decor presents a beautiful, understated simplicity. Nothing within this space overwhelms the eye, rather it rests in the strength and confidence of subtle, stylish decoration.
Framing this simple and stylish dwelling is an expansive area for outdoor living, constructed of dark, timber slats to create a flowing courtyard. The decking travels around two sides of the living area, which is sectioned by large, glass, sliding doors, allowing the two areas to combine beautifully in fine weather. Here we can see a novel indentation has been built into the deck, creating a natural seating space for relaxation and casual interaction.
