The Geometric Timber Box

This bold and striking design comes courtesy of Mukoyama Architects, and harnesses the beauty of angular geometry and open spaces to create a confident, contemporary abode situated just outside of Tokyo.

From the outset this home draws the gaze of passers-by, with the dark wooden slats of its facade proudly constructing a geometric formation, as hints of white, glass and paler wood peep out to provide a contrast of colour and materials. The interior of the home is no less special, with its open spaces incorporating large stretches of glass, creating rooms that invite light and air to flow within and conjuring a serene and uplifting atmosphere.

Contemporary furnishings and a muted colour scheme complete the aesthetic, with the use of pale timber prevailing throughout the interior alongside soft textiles, which create a lengthy sofa in the home's loft and traditional Japanese flooring in a downstairs space that could happily house a second living room or bedroom.

All in all this home showcases a beautiful, modern design, and oozes inspiration for admirers of geometric architecture. Take a tour of the images below and see what you think!