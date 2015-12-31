The House of Curves and Angles

Get ready for some exciting architecture, because this unconventional abode, designed by Berlin's Möhring Architekten, showcases a unique and inventive design that manages to appear completely different from each angle. Situated adjacent to the sandy dunes of a Baltic beach in Northern Germany, this property presents a modern and relaxing take on a seaside getaway, with its unusual proportions and striking facade intriguing onlookers.

At once elongated, curved and angular, the home surprises in its versatility, with the designers having constructed a dwelling that, on the one hand, opens out upon a grassy courtyard and, on the other is completely closed off for privacy. It's not just the shape of the house that displays a novel aesthetic, but also its facade, with the rough texture of thatched roofing travelling all the way down the exterior to the base of the home's outer walls. From various vantages this presents the abode as a giant rock or a porcupine, always to amusing and engaging effect.

The interior is incredibly open, with a sense of flow immediately evident in the ground floor, as the kitchen, dining and living spaces seamlessly blend together. Floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors provide a steady influx of sunshine, alongside generous stretches of glass panelling intermittently cresting the home's roof. Pale decor of white walls and timber flooring has been used throughout, contributing to the airy and spacious atmosphere within the house, while furnishings have been kept simple and modern to maximise comfort without overwhelming the abode's interior.

All in all this property presents a refreshing take on a modern dwelling, with multiple design elements included to surprise and delight. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!