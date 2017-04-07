11 small living room ideas

No one quite does small living like Hong Kongers, but we do admit that sometimes, the ultra tiny dimensions of Hong Kong living spaces can be a bit of a challenge. That is why, today, we will present 11 small living ideas that will help combat some of the most common challenges of living in this exciting metropolis.

Some are downright simple ideas that would suit any small home, while others are included to add that dash of cosmopolitan glamour that makes Hong Kong so exciting to outsiders. Let's check these small living rooms out!