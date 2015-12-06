7 ways to make your home more fun!

When it comes to interior design, we can very easily get caught up in stressing over our home projects. We worry about how to do things the 'right' way', and obsess over stylistic conventions and rules, forgetting that we are the ones who ultimately decide what looks good and works well, and what doesn't. If you ever happen to find yourself getting bogged down with the overwhelming range of choices and aesthetic options available to you during a remodelling project, there is always a single guiding tenet to fall back on in times of doubt, and a question you ought to ask yourself: 'does this excite me?'

Choosing whatever excites you the most, whether it's a palette of soft toned hues or a delightful vintage antique for the living room, ought to be your guiding principle throughout any home interior project. However, if you're the type of person who needs a little extra verve to get excited about the home, then you might want to consider stepping up the 'fun' level in and around your domestic interiors. Bringing about a sense of fun in the home is almost guaranteed to excite, and when we go with what excites us, we're almost certain to get the results we truly desire—both in our domestic lives, in life in general.

Today on homify, we're letting our hair down to have a bit of fun with a look at seven sensational ways to make your home a haven of fun and good times. Let the design choices and worries go, and consider installing a few special interior inclusions that are especially designed for the purpose of fun and nothing but. Read on, have fun and get inspired!