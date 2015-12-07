Making the most of your compact kitchen

While we often love to fantasise about having large, spacious and palatial interior settings in our homes, the reality for most of us living in heavily congested urban environments like Hong Kong is that ample space comes at a premium. Compact living is the norm in the big city, and as a result, we need to make do with the spaces we do have, and work with them in clever ways to make the most space-efficient and harmonious living environments we can (until the time comes, of course, that we move into our regal palace or country mansion elsewhere).

One of the most demanding and crucial spaces in our homes is the kitchen: huddling point for family and friends, preparation station for meals, and planning point for all the tasks and errands of our daily lives. In a perfect world, we'd all have access to a fantastically spacious, breezy kitchen, but when space constrains, it's this room of all the home's spaces that stands to benefit the most from a clever and well considered interior set up.

Today on homify, we're taking a look at some neat and clever ways that you can work with your compact kitchen space: have a wander through, get inspired, and make the most of what you've got in your home. Read on!