10 low-cost ways to improve your home's façade

PROJEKT DOMU LIV 3 G2 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Your home’s façade is like its face – more practically, it is essentially a wrapper for your abode, one that captures the essence, soul and personality of your house. Providing your dwelling with curb appeal and plenty of charm, a well-designed façade can make a huge difference to your property’s value as well as its attractiveness.

However, changing your façade or fascia is often seen as one of the most difficult DIY projects out there. Due to the sheer size of a house, altering and changing its look might seem impossible. It’s not. Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 10 low-cost ways to improve your home's façade. Read on below to learn more, and refurbish your home today!

1. Add light

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern houses Marble White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Adding feature lighting is easy, inexpensive and perfect for highlighting or illuminating the front of your house. Take some cues from this example and opt for an odd number of lights that are mounted onto your front fence or home wall. 

2. Paint a feature wall

Casa Claudia, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern houses
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Painting a feature wall can give your home the boost it needs, without resorting to painting the entire dwelling. 

3. A new paint job

Casa Estúdio MC, Blacher Arquitetura Blacher Arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Blacher Arquitetura

Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura
Blacher Arquitetura

If you home is looking a little worse for wear, you might want to paint it entirely. Although this is more expensive that painting a simple feature wall, it is necessary for those facades that are old, dated and in need of a total overhaul. 

4. Add a stone foundation strip

Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks RenoBuild Algarve Rustic style houses
RenoBuild Algarve

Facade Renovation / Repairing Cracks

RenoBuild Algarve
RenoBuild Algarve
RenoBuild Algarve

Adding a foundation strip can give your home a sense of rigidity and strength. Brick tiles can work well, are inexpensive and easy to install, while stone composite is also a great choice. 

5. Keep it clean

The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern houses
Patalab Architecture

The Gables

Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

One of the best ways to make your home look its best is to keep it clean. Instead of letting leaves, mess and dust pile up at the front of your abode, spend a weekend scrubbing, polishing and cleaning it until it looks as good as new!

6. Modernise with a new gate

Casa AT, Cenit Arquitectos Cenit Arquitectos Modern houses
Cenit Arquitectos

Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos
Cenit Arquitectos

A new gate will transform your dwelling, as well as imparting a sense of class and elegance. This see-through fence is ideal as it offers privacy and security, while also letting in light. 

7. Add plants

Casa Centenario, Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura Minimalist houses Concrete Yellow
Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura

Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura
Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura
Laboratorio Mexicano de Arquitectura

Plants and colour have given this facade a new lease on life. Chat to a gardener or landscape architect if you are unsure of the variety to plant in your particular location or space. 

8. A new front door

Paddock End, Seymour-Smith Architects Seymour-Smith Architects Windows & doors Doors
Seymour-Smith Architects

Paddock End

Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects
Seymour-Smith Architects

A new front door certainly isn't the cheapest update you can do, but it definitely will be one of the best! Sure to improve your love of your home, a fresh front entrance is eye-catching, revitalising and a small price to pay for accessibility and style.

9. Clean the glass

The Front Entrance Sensearchitects_Limited Modern houses Glass Grey reflections,trees,nature,lobby,pattern,tile pattern
Sensearchitects_Limited

The Front Entrance

Sensearchitects_Limited
Sensearchitects_Limited
Sensearchitects_Limited

Cleaning glass is easy, costs very little and offers big results. Do you have plans this Saturday? It might be time for a little elbow grease to get your facade's glass in stylish, clear working order. 

10. Landscape your garden

PROJEKT DOMU LIV 3 G2 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Landscaping your front garden doesn't have to cost the earth, but will have a huge impact on the overall appearance and usability of your house.  

Do you have any other low-cost update to share? Add them below!

