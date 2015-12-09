Unless you happen to be living in a cave (or a house made entirely of glass) a well selected placement of windows remains an absolute necessity for the livability of your home spaces. Functioning as the eyes and ears of our homes, windows bring the outside world in: harnessing its ample natural light to brighten up our spaces and give them depth, breathability and a sense of proportion. Ultimately, having the right amount, size and style of windows is largely an architectural issue, and much of this will already be determined in the early stages of your home's development and construction. However, there are quite a few things we can do to enhance our windows, and the first thing is to make sure we dress them up well.
Windows are crucial ingredients to the interior design mix, but just as important are the materials and additions that we frame them with, to coat, dress and cover them up for a little privacy when night falls. Sometimes, using a thoughtful selection of blinds, curtains and fabrics, we can even make windows that don't quite meet our needs look fantastic.
Today on homify, we're opening up our curtains to shed a little light on a few fabulous and innovative ways to dress your windows. Take a wander through these neat examples, and get inspired about how to shed new light on your beautiful interior spaces.
Elegant, tasteful, free-flowing and fabulous: classic curtain drapes make a fine and aesthetically pleasing addition to anyone's living room quarters. Curtains are such a reliable and resilient choice when it comes to framing your windows, and come in a versatile mix of materials and patterns. From lace to nylon, cotton to silk, sheer and light to heavy and padded, there are a range of different curtain options out there to suit your home's unique interior settings.
Here, we see just how much a set of curtains can deliver a sense of added personality to a home interior space. The windows here are fabulously large, harnessing a great amount of natural light for this cute and comfortable living room area. However, it's the way they're framed that makes all the difference: lavish, grey-bronze curtains on an easily usable rung, adding spark and flair, and a functional, thoughtful mechanism.
In a world of material choices and pattern abundance, it's actually often the classic approach that works the best. If you're working with light, bright tones like white and cream in your abode, then consider keeping that theme going when it comes to dressing your windows.
Here, we see how elegant, white wooden venetian shades blend effortlessly and ultra-stylistically in this largely pale, graceful colonial sitting room. While some designers might prefer to add an element of contrast to a plainer-toned room such as this, starting with a little colour for the curtains or drapes, you really need not go overboard in order to dress your windows adequately and tastefully. The brilliant natural light remains bold and rich through these classy additions here, while providing and effortless sense of privacy and design continuity after the sun sets.
Pairing the right sort of curtains or blinds to your living spaces can be a tricky task—for a little extra information and advice, why not chat to a professional first?
For those not as keen on a more traditional approach to window framing, there are a range of other solutions on offer too. Roman shades have been a fantastic addition to interior settings since, well… Roman times, and they remain a preferred choice for many modern households today too.
Different from standard window shades, Roman style shades stack up evenly when opened up, yet they retain a 'smooth', un-rippled appearance when they're closed to cover. Using a typical cord mechanism affixed to the sides, or on the wall, Roman shades make for a stunning, and rather unique, design solution.
In this fine example, we see them working to full effect: alternated material panels of light blue and white, framing the brilliant natural light that streams in daily to this gorgeous, contemporary, white-toned interior study space.
Who says you have to cover the whole window to have privacy, or a successfully framed window? Sometimes, depending on the room involved, all you need to do is make sure a small section of your window is framed and covered adequately.
Here, we see a glimmer of what's possible, with a partially drawn blind working to block mid-level sight through in and out of this kitchen window. It allows maximum light to stream on through, while giving perfect privacy right through the day and the night (and of course, fully adjustable for extra coverage if needed).
All this talk of framing the window from the interior! Sometimes, whether for a functionality or aesthetic reasons, interior drapes and curtains may not be desirable, or possible. In these circumstances, framing our windows can, and ought, to be done from the exterior.
Here, we see how outdoor wall shutters can make a fabulous design statement and aesthetic addition to a colourful exterior wall. Cottage style homes would do well especially to employ this sort of motif: simply consider your colour scheme, go for something complementary, and enjoy the visual delights of a finely, outdoor-framed window setting. Delightful!
It's a great idea when it comes to framing our windows to make sure we mix up the style and design of our curtains and drapes right throughout our homes. For every room, a different curtain, drape or blind, and with it, a fresh chance to create something unique and new, to enhance the individual personality of that particular space.
The designers of this wonderful storage space certainly operated with this design mantra in mind. While this nook probably sits out of the way of the rest of the home's living quarters, the inclusion of a bright, bold and retro-styled orange draw blind turns the space from something mundane and perfunctory into something dazzling, stunning and memorable (and probably a lot more desirable, and thus usable too!)
