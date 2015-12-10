6 tips on how to add contemporary art to your home

How does one add art to an interior space? It's a great question, one too often overlooked in the thick of interior design how-to's and lengthy tips, yet one that many of us will at some point in our domestic lives need to consider. On its own, art can be dynamic, brilliant, remarkable and dazzlingly complex, whether we're talking about paintings and visuals, or more tangible items like sculpture and ceramics. When paired with the stylistic flourishes of a well-designed domestic setting, these traits can become even more striking.
But most of us aren't curators or aficionados when it comes to knowing about art, and how to include it within the realms of our delicately-appointed interiors. It can be a real trick to know how to add piece of artwork, where and how to hang or place it, and what to do to accompany it and enhance it within a given space. Ultimately, there are no 'must-do's' when it comes to art placement in the domestic setting, though there are a couple of thoughts that might help you on your way.
Firstly: display your art with confidence—if you like it, you ought to go with it. Secondly: art need not be simply aesthetically pleasing to work well—if it induces a certain reaction in you, excites and triggers a certain vibe your home, then that's a fine sign that you're on the right track. Thirdly, you don't have to own a Picasso or Cezanne to appreciate art in the home: art is limitless, accessible, and not fundamentally based on price tags alone.
Today on homify, we're taking a look at some fabulous tips on how to include contemporary art in your domestic setting. Take a wander through this fine gallery, and get inspired about making your home a dazzling haven of artistic verve.
One of the more popular art movements to emerge in the mid 1950s was pop art, a byproduct of the booming commerce and entertainment industries in societies like Great Britain and the USA. Colourful, brash and bold, pop art employed striking imagery in order to parodise, and evoke irony. Andy Warhol, for example, was one of the most well-known contributors to the movement.
Though contemporary art has shifted along in recent decades, pop art still retains a great deal of appeal and interest in the design world, and pieces from the era (or created in its tradition) can make for fabulously dazzling statements in and around the home interior.
If you've got a bare wall in your living quarters that is craving a little extra flourish, then consider installing a wonderful stand alone piece, such as this rainbow Einstein: a neat addition to the lone '70s-style cabinet, replete with chic lamp and vase. Without this piece of art, the room wouldn't have anywhere near as much spark, zest or personality—proof that a little art goes a very long way indeed.
Contemporary art is defined as any art created in the present time, including postmodern art (which it develops from). It's just one of many styles and divisions of the art world, though it can be a rather wild field to navigate for the uninitiated. It's worth remembering that one of the major purposes of art is to explore new ideas, and respond in turn, so fear not: it's always a good time to dive in. Start your art exploration by employing some great pieces for the home interior. Here, we see just how versatile and varied contemporary art can be in and around the domestic setting: from artwork for the walls, to stunning arrays of finished sculptures, vases and other creative accessories.
Feeling a little out of your depth when it comes to the art world? You're not alone. It can be a rather challenging thing to get right if you've never attempted it: for a little creative advice and a few salient art tips, why not chat to a professional interior artist or artisan first?
Doesn't this living room just exude maximum class and sophistication? Sure, the fashionable couch and coffee table set, replete with accessorised cushions and feature chandelier, work fabulously on their own. But it's the wall of curios here—the deco-tinged feature frames with maps and imagery evoking the the early 20th century, that turns this from a standard living room into a fantastically inviting one.
A single piece can work wonders in the right setting. But so too can a cluster of well-selected different pieces, in the bid to create a room with a high degree of comfort, harmony, interest and intrigue.
Speaking of which, here's a good argument for a single artistic addition over a varied collection, and proof that art can work in almost any setting in the home—even the bedroom.
If you're looking to add a fresh element of spark and verve to your intimate quarters, look no further than a magnificent, larger than life feature visual such as this arid, stark landscape under bold blue and clouded skies (with eroded plane for added intrigue). It certainly brings about a spacious and evocative sensation. For big effect, go with big scenes and bold, brash realist-inspired art and photography just like this.
Contemporary art is created in the present, but it (like most modes of creativity, from music to the written word), tends to take its cue from elements of past work—an ongoing, never-ending conversation. Here, we see how an element of the past—a mosaic of primary colours in an almost cathedral-esque, stained glass window formation—can make for a fantastic feature addition in a chic, contemporary home setting.
Ultimately, wolour is fabulous, and when paired with light, whether natural or artificial, it can really brighten up a domestic space and give it an enhanced sensation of allure and excitement.
Of course, some of the simplest creative contemporary additions to the home can come in form of bold, striking words and affirmations as much as a visuals and stylings. Ultimately, what do you want to see on your walls or tabletops each and every day? We are what we think, and the visual stimuli that we encounter each day helps create those thoughts, and in turn, the perceptions that create our reality.
Take this fabulous wall feature as your cue to add a few artistic affirmations of your own: embrace love and create—through art- not just a happy home, but a happy life too!
