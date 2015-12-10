6 tips on how to add contemporary art to your home

How does one add art to an interior space? It's a great question, one too often overlooked in the thick of interior design how-to's and lengthy tips, yet one that many of us will at some point in our domestic lives need to consider. On its own, art can be dynamic, brilliant, remarkable and dazzlingly complex, whether we're talking about paintings and visuals, or more tangible items like sculpture and ceramics. When paired with the stylistic flourishes of a well-designed domestic setting, these traits can become even more striking.

But most of us aren't curators or aficionados when it comes to knowing about art, and how to include it within the realms of our delicately-appointed interiors. It can be a real trick to know how to add piece of artwork, where and how to hang or place it, and what to do to accompany it and enhance it within a given space. Ultimately, there are no 'must-do's' when it comes to art placement in the domestic setting, though there are a couple of thoughts that might help you on your way.

Firstly: display your art with confidence—if you like it, you ought to go with it. Secondly: art need not be simply aesthetically pleasing to work well—if it induces a certain reaction in you, excites and triggers a certain vibe your home, then that's a fine sign that you're on the right track. Thirdly, you don't have to own a Picasso or Cezanne to appreciate art in the home: art is limitless, accessible, and not fundamentally based on price tags alone.

Today on homify, we're taking a look at some fabulous tips on how to include contemporary art in your domestic setting. Take a wander through this fine gallery, and get inspired about making your home a dazzling haven of artistic verve.