Patio inspirations for every home

A patio is a fantastic addition to any garden, but if you don't know how you can make just that little bit more of yours, we are here to help today! Ask any gardeners and they'll tell you that it's all about making a common sense connection between the house and the garde, so there is a natural flow of styles and motifs and we have found some absolutely super projects to show you today that capture that advice perfectly. If you're keen to make your patio a bit prettier and more usable for summer, come with us now and see which styles we think are the best.
Some crazy paving flooring, white walls and traditional additions, such as wire-frame furniture and heritage tiles, really make this delightful little space pop and look inviting.
Simple can be better, so some sleek wood decking with some inserts for trees to grow out of will always look stylish and modern. We really love this idea!
You can actually bolster the effectiveness of your patio design with wider garden choices! You can see here that a curved patio is in place and totally mirrored and supported by softly arching fencing panels. So cohesive!
Gardens are natural areas, which means that organic materials will always work well in them. An all-wood patio is a fantastic way to transition from solid house to soft spaces and all you need to maintain it is a pressure washer!
If you thought that supporting a patio design with fencing looked great, how about using bustling flower beds? Keep your patio simple and pared back, but plant colourful, large flowers beside it for added appeal.
We certainly wouldn't shy away from a tropical themed patio! It would feel like your were on holiday all year round! Some simple palms, planted at the edge of your patio, will give you a little extra privacy and a paradise look!
You know how much we like stylish and simple solutions, which is why minimal patios are amazing. A spot of decking, some white shingle and maybe some neat topiaries and boom! You have the ideal spot for relaxing in your garden.
If you are a sociable person, your patio can tap into that by focussing on the potential for dining and parties. A pretty furniture set and a weatherproof cover are all you'll need and you'll never want to eat indoor again.
If you want a neat and tidy patio but don't want to commit a lot of money to creating one, smooth cobblestones are a wonderful option. Just make sure the ground is level and you'll have a sleek patio in minutes!
For courtyard patios, we think this is a perfect solution! Edge-perfect decking can be opened up to offer easy access to the ground below for a few pretty plants or trees and the effect is glorious!
