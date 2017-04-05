Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Patio inspirations for every home

press profile homify press profile homify
Ático Barcelona, CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO Classic style garden
Loading admin actions …

A patio is a fantastic addition to any garden, but if you don't know how you can make just that little bit more of yours, we are here to help today! Ask any gardeners and they'll tell you that it's all about making a common sense connection between the house and the garde, so there is a natural flow of styles and motifs and we have found some absolutely super projects to show you today that capture that advice perfectly. If you're keen to make your patio a bit prettier and more usable for summer, come with us now and see which styles we think are the best.

1. Colonial style.

푸른하늘 아래의 거실, 「파티오」가 있는 스패니쉬 스타일의 집. , 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아 Mediterranean style garden Stone White
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아

주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아
주식회사 인듀어홈 코리아

Some crazy paving flooring, white walls and traditional additions, such as wire-frame furniture and heritage tiles, really make this delightful little space pop and look inviting.

2. Decking and trees.

RESIDÊNCIA RMJ, Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Modern garden
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

Simple can be better, so some sleek wood decking with some inserts for trees to grow out of will always look stylish and modern. We really love this idea!

3. Mirrored by the fencing.

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

You can actually bolster the effectiveness of your patio design with wider garden choices! You can see here that a curved patio is in place and totally mirrored and supported by softly arching fencing panels. So cohesive!

4. Nothing but wood.

Ático Barcelona, CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO Classic style garden
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO
CECILIA POZZI INTERIORISMO

Gardens are natural areas, which means that organic materials will always work well in them. An all-wood patio is a fantastic way to transition from solid house to soft spaces and all you need to maintain it is a pressure washer!

5. Bolstered with flowers.

Architects Residence, MK2 international landscape architects MK2 international landscape architects Minimalist style garden
MK2 international landscape architects

MK2 international landscape architects
MK2 international landscape architects
MK2 international landscape architects

If you thought that supporting a patio design with fencing looked great, how about using bustling flower beds? Keep your patio simple and pared back, but plant colourful, large flowers beside it for added appeal.

6. Perfect palms.

Casa em Juquey, Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo Tropical style garden
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Metamorfose Arquitetura e Urbanismo

We certainly wouldn't shy away from a tropical themed patio! It would feel like your were on holiday all year round! Some simple palms, planted at the edge of your patio, will give you a little extra privacy and a paradise look!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Minimalist chic.

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV
Ogrodzenia PCV

You know how much we like stylish and simple solutions, which is why minimal patios are amazing. A spot of decking, some white shingle and maybe some neat topiaries and boom! You have the ideal spot for relaxing in your garden.

8. All about dining.

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Tropical style garden
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores

If you are a sociable person, your patio can tap into that by focussing on the potential for dining and parties. A pretty furniture set and a weatherproof cover are all you'll need and you'll never want to eat indoor again.

9. Simple cobblestones.

giardini mediterranei, italiagiardini italiagiardini Mediterranean style garden
italiagiardini

italiagiardini
italiagiardini
italiagiardini

If you want a neat and tidy patio but don't want to commit a lot of money to creating one, smooth cobblestones are a wonderful option. Just make sure the ground is level and you'll have a sleek patio in minutes!

10. Inset beds.

Umbau Sanierung eines Bungalow, Neugebauer Architekten BDA Neugebauer Architekten BDA Modern garden
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA
Neugebauer Architekten BDA

For courtyard patios, we think this is a perfect solution! Edge-perfect decking can be opened up to offer easy access to the ground below for a few pretty plants or trees and the effect is glorious!

Fancy a little more patio inspiration? Then take a look at this Ideabook: 18 patio gardens that prove you don't need a lawn.

Different types of kitchen countertops for every type of home
Which of these ideas can you picture looking fantastic in your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks