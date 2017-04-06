Beautiful wooden house surrounded by nature

Today on homify we’re going to take a look at a chalet style abode that is nestled elegantly into the side of a hill. Designed by the team at Timber House, this property is, as you might guess, constructed from timber. A popular material, this traditional dwelling is replete with a range of glorious scenery, which it takes advantage of through large and impressive windows.
The exterior of the house boasts a bright façade, along with contrasting white door and window frames, and a graceful slate hue roof. Bungalow-like in its appeal, the residence appears to co-exist with the surrounding landscape, making the most of the eye-catching mountains beyond. Would you like to take a peek inside? Let’s check it out below…
Simple and sophisticated yet also boasting a sense of classic cottage charm, this abode is sure to impress. Having just been constructed, the residence is yet to undergo its final landscaping, but we already have a fairly good idea of how wonderful the property will look.
Unexaggerated, with a simple bungalow style, the roof is immediately eye-catching with three pitched sections that grab attention and look wonderfully unique.
Moving closer to the front entrance we're able to see the timber cladding in more detail. This wonderfully inviting material helps the home to feel welcoming and warm.
Additionally, a bright white front door with leadlight glass adds a characterful and elegant first impression. Simple yet thoughtful, the architects have also included plenty of lighting to ensure occupants can easily find their way.
The house's design is constructed into the side of the hill. This has a few different benefits, but mainly seeks to integrate the house with the local landscape, removing the barrier between the inside of the house and out.
Small trees have also been planted against the side of the house, in the hill, next to the property. This ensures enhanced privacy for the occupants and guests, as wel as further incorporating the environment with the structure.
The large terrace is perfect for entertaining, offering a multi-purpose space to entertain, relax or unwind. Moreover, large floor to ceiling sliding doors offer a way to integrate the interior and exterior, while bringing in a huge volume of natural light.
What do you think of this large and open living room? Our last view of this house provides us with an internal shot, displaying the incredible scenery and mountain views. The windows are even more impressive when viewed from inside the home, adding plenty of style and liveability.
