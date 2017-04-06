Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Beautiful wooden house surrounded by nature

press profile homify press profile homify
homify
Loading admin actions …

Today on homify we’re going to take a look at a chalet style abode that is nestled elegantly into the side of a hill. Designed by the team at Timber House, this property is, as you might guess, constructed from timber. A popular material, this traditional dwelling is replete with a range of glorious scenery, which it takes advantage of through large and impressive windows.

The exterior of the house boasts a bright façade, along with contrasting white door and window frames, and a graceful slate hue roof. Bungalow-like in its appeal, the residence appears to co-exist with the surrounding landscape, making the most of the eye-catching mountains beyond. Would you like to take a peek inside? Let’s check it out below…

Gorgeous cottage style

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simple and sophisticated yet also boasting a sense of classic cottage charm, this abode is sure to impress. Having just been constructed, the residence is yet to undergo its final landscaping, but we already have a fairly good idea of how wonderful the property will look.

Unexaggerated, with a simple bungalow style, the roof is immediately eye-catching with three pitched sections that grab attention and look wonderfully unique. 

The inviting entrance

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Moving closer to the front entrance we're able to see the timber cladding in more detail. This wonderfully inviting material helps the home to feel welcoming and warm. 

Additionally, a bright white front door with leadlight glass adds a characterful and elegant first impression. Simple yet thoughtful, the architects have also included plenty of lighting to ensure occupants can easily find their way. 

Well-integrated with the landscape

팀버하우스 5 homify
homify

팀버하우스 5

homify
homify
homify

The house's design is constructed into the side of the hill. This has a few different benefits, but mainly seeks to integrate the house with the local landscape, removing the barrier between the inside of the house and out. 

Small trees have also been planted against the side of the house, in the hill, next to the property. This ensures enhanced privacy for the occupants and guests, as wel as further incorporating the environment with the structure.

A huge deck for entertaining

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The large terrace is perfect for entertaining, offering a multi-purpose space to entertain, relax or unwind. Moreover, large floor to ceiling sliding doors offer a way to integrate the interior and exterior, while bringing in a huge volume of natural light. 

Views for miles!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

What do you think of this large and open living room? Our last view of this house provides us with an internal shot, displaying the incredible scenery and mountain views. The windows are even more impressive when viewed from inside the home, adding plenty of style and liveability. 

Would you like a little extended reading? Check out: The cute and classic home with a seriously stylish heart

How to choose the right tiles for your home
Would you like to live here? Let us know below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks