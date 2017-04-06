Beautiful wooden house surrounded by nature

Today on homify we’re going to take a look at a chalet style abode that is nestled elegantly into the side of a hill. Designed by the team at Timber House, this property is, as you might guess, constructed from timber. A popular material, this traditional dwelling is replete with a range of glorious scenery, which it takes advantage of through large and impressive windows.

The exterior of the house boasts a bright façade, along with contrasting white door and window frames, and a graceful slate hue roof. Bungalow-like in its appeal, the residence appears to co-exist with the surrounding landscape, making the most of the eye-catching mountains beyond. Would you like to take a peek inside? Let’s check it out below…