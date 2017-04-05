Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Different types of kitchen countertops for every type of home

press profile homify press profile homify
OLABELLA // RESIDENTIAL PROJECT, Escapefromsofa Escapefromsofa Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Kitchen counters are an essential addition to all cooking spaces. Often seen as a perfunctory must-have, countertops and benches offer more than practical applications. They are also essential to the overall design and aesthetic within your kitchen. 

Today we're going to take a look at some different kitchen bench spaces. From country-style spaces to expansive modern worktops, we've got something to suit a range of different homes. 

If you are considering a kitchen renovation or refresh, you're going to want to take a look at the impressive examples below. Let's check them out now…

1. The curved seating space and granite counter

TODO PARA LA DECORACIÓN EN PIEDRA /MÁRMOL, D&L Stonedel D&L Stonedel Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
D&amp;L Stonedel

D&L Stonedel
D&amp;L Stonedel
D&L Stonedel

The best thing about stone countertops is the way they can be cut and arranged to suit a wide variety of needs. In this cook space, the designers have carved the stone in an oval shape to form a comfy eating and socialising space.

2. The island

Drummonds Case Study: Tudor House, Roehampton homify Modern bathroom
homify

Drummonds Case Study: Tudor House, Roehampton

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen island is a real scene-stealer! Set in the middle of the large and open space, this wonderfully dramatic dark stone countertop offers practicality as well as longevity. This counter isn't boring either, it contains a sink and plenty of space to prepare your next meal or socialise with friends.

If you'd like some interior advice, why not chat to a professional kitchen designer? You can find one here!

3. Adding colour

Cozinha com churrasqueira ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda Modern kitchen
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

Cozinha com churrasqueira

ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

Who says countertops can't be colourful? This kitchen shows that the design of your cooking space is only limited by your imagination, with a bright red composite worktop that is eye-catching and attention-grabbing.

4. Elegant country style

MUTFAK VE BANYO TASARIMLAR, erenyan mimarlık proje&tasarım erenyan mimarlık proje&tasarım Rustic style kitchen
erenyan mimarlık proje&amp;tasarım

erenyan mimarlık proje&tasarım
erenyan mimarlık proje&amp;tasarım
erenyan mimarlık proje&tasarım

Country-style is synonymous with age-defiance and class. This graceful cooking area includes a earthy marble counter, which is bevelled to improve its appearance, as well as soften any edges.

5. Light and bright Scandinavian aesthetics

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Scandinavian style employs a timeless simplicity, along with a practical aesthetic that boasts versatility and high-quality finishes. This usable space opts for timber countertops, in addition to one that extends outwards from the main island, providing an additional seating and dining area.

6. An uber-contemporary chic ambience

OLABELLA // RESIDENTIAL PROJECT, Escapefromsofa Escapefromsofa Modern kitchen
Escapefromsofa

Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa

One of my personal favourites, this sleek cooking space employs a high gloss white countertop. The glossy finish enhances the spaciousness of the room. Additionally, the white hue reflects natural light, which brightens the overall aura and ambience.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Modernity and earthy hues

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This modern worktop is formed from an earthy hue concrete composite. Matching the flooring and exposed brick wall, this kitchen is enhanced with bright yellow elements that brighten and boost the overall atmosphere.

8. Timeless opulence

homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

There is something effortlessly chic and timeless about opulent countertops. In this example we see a stylish marble bench, with country-style cabinets. However, it's the overhanging chandeliers that really add that final touch of extravagance.

Did you enjoy our kitchen counter guide? If you'd like more, check out: 10 low-cost ways to improve your home's façade

8 unique wooden house designs
Do you have a favourite kitchen countertop? Let us know below...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks