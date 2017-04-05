Different types of kitchen countertops for every type of home

Kitchen counters are an essential addition to all cooking spaces. Often seen as a perfunctory must-have, countertops and benches offer more than practical applications. They are also essential to the overall design and aesthetic within your kitchen.

Today we're going to take a look at some different kitchen bench spaces. From country-style spaces to expansive modern worktops, we've got something to suit a range of different homes.

If you are considering a kitchen renovation or refresh, you're going to want to take a look at the impressive examples below. Let's check them out now…