8 unique wooden house designs

Timber homes are timeless, characterful, inviting and warm. Today on homify we're paying homage to gorgeous timber dwellings by showing you 8 wooden abodes that are definitely going to impress. Unique and eye-catching, these properties offer a range of different styles and architectural details.
Are you looking to build or renovate your abode? If you are, then you're going to want to take a peek at these 8 striking examples. Charming, quaint, modern or avant-garde, we've got something for everyone. Pick your favourite by reading on below…
The first house we are taking a look at is wonderfully European-esque, with a dollhouse aesthetic and architectural style. Traditionally classic, the painted timber siding is beautifully structured to offer an interesting and eye-catching ambience.
If you are building your own home and would like to get a little professional advice, you can chat to an architect here.
As my personal favourite, this dwelling ticks all the boxes thanks to its impressive outdoor entertaining space and welcoming atmosphere. Large, graceful and nestled deep within the forest, this beautiful structure is effortlessly rustic and enduringly chic.
The designers of this seaside abode have flipped tradition on its head to create a home that is eye-catching and unique.
The timber cladding silvers over time, while the pitched roof is a common yet timeless addition, which ensures the property assimilates with the neighbouring architectural vernacular.
Our next home is sure to impress! Characterful and eye-catching, this is definitely a dwelling that stands out from the rest. Moreover, thanks to some innovative architecture, this ultra-modern house appears to float upon its plot.
Traditional and impressive, we needn't say much about this abode as it really does speak for itself. With heritage roofing and plenty of bold hues, we're sure you'll enjoy taking a tour of this home here: A Fusion of Modernity and Tradition in Japan
Boasting three impressive hues, this next abode is definitely an attention-grabber! Clad in timber, the different sections offer a segmented approach to the design, yet the overall space is unified and cohesive.
Up next is this impressive, beautiful and truly unique London home. With a rendered lower-storey, the timber really comes into its own as the clad upper level. Timber elements are also seen on the lower floor, integrated into the fence and entryway.
Last, but certainly not least, we check out this serene timber cabin in the woods. Surrounded by lush vegetation the property is nestled carefully in a clearing, providing its occupants with a tranquil place to rest, relax and unwind.
