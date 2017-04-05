8 unique wooden house designs

Timber homes are timeless, characterful, inviting and warm. Today on homify we're paying homage to gorgeous timber dwellings by showing you 8 wooden abodes that are definitely going to impress. Unique and eye-catching, these properties offer a range of different styles and architectural details.

Are you looking to build or renovate your abode? If you are, then you're going to want to take a peek at these 8 striking examples. Charming, quaint, modern or avant-garde, we've got something for everyone. Pick your favourite by reading on below…