Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 unique wooden house designs

press profile homify press profile homify
Maison ossature bois, blackStones blackStones Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Timber homes are timeless, characterful, inviting and warm. Today on homify we're paying homage to gorgeous timber dwellings by showing you 8 wooden abodes that are definitely going to impress. Unique and eye-catching, these properties offer a range of different styles and architectural details. 

Are you looking to build or renovate your abode? If you are, then you're going to want to take a peek at these 8 striking examples. Charming, quaint, modern or avant-garde, we've got something for everyone. Pick your favourite by reading on below…

1. Traditional and classic

팀버하우스 8 homify Classic style houses
homify

팀버하우스 8

homify
homify
homify

The first house we are taking a look at is wonderfully European-esque, with a dollhouse aesthetic and architectural style. Traditionally classic, the painted timber siding is beautifully structured to offer an interesting and eye-catching ambience.

If you are building your own home and would like to get a little professional advice, you can chat to an architect here

2. An incredible family home

Maison ossature bois, blackStones blackStones Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

As my personal favourite, this dwelling ticks all the boxes thanks to its impressive outdoor entertaining space and welcoming atmosphere. Large, graceful and nestled deep within the forest, this beautiful structure is effortlessly rustic and enduringly chic. 

3. A new take on tradition

Urlaub an der Ostsee: modernes Ferienhaus mit Holzfassade, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Modern houses
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

The designers of this seaside abode have flipped tradition on its head to create a home that is eye-catching and unique. 

The timber cladding silvers over time, while the pitched roof is a common yet timeless addition, which ensures the property assimilates with the neighbouring architectural vernacular. 

4. Contemporary and attention-grabbing

Pit house, UID UID Modern houses
UID

Pit house

UID
UID
UID

Our next home is sure to impress! Characterful and eye-catching, this is definitely a dwelling that stands out from the rest. Moreover, thanks to some innovative architecture, this ultra-modern house appears to float upon its plot. 

5. Traditional Japanese style

伝統のしつらえと、モダンライフの融合, 吉田建築計画事務所 吉田建築計画事務所 Classic style houses
吉田建築計画事務所

吉田建築計画事務所
吉田建築計画事務所
吉田建築計画事務所

Traditional and impressive, we needn't say much about this abode as it really does speak for itself. With heritage roofing and plenty of bold hues, we're sure you'll enjoy taking a tour of this home here: A Fusion of Modernity and Tradition in Japan

6. Tri-colour elegance

팀버하우스 9 homify Modern houses
homify

팀버하우스 9

homify
homify
homify

Boasting three impressive hues, this next abode is definitely an attention-grabber! Clad in timber, the different sections offer a segmented approach to the design, yet the overall space is unified and cohesive.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A bright extension

Front facade and entrance The Chase Architecture Modern houses
The Chase Architecture

Front facade and entrance

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

Up next is this impressive, beautiful and truly unique London home. With a rendered lower-storey, the timber really comes into its own as the clad upper level. Timber elements are also seen on the lower floor, integrated into the fence and entryway. 

8. The cabin in the woods

chalet modello lori 19 , CasediLegnoSr CasediLegnoSr HouseholdAccessories & decoration
CasediLegnoSr

CasediLegnoSr
CasediLegnoSr
CasediLegnoSr

Last, but certainly not least, we check out this serene timber cabin in the woods. Surrounded by lush vegetation the property is nestled carefully in a clearing, providing its occupants with a tranquil place to rest, relax and unwind. 

Would you like to see some more wonderful homes? Check out: How to choose the perfect pre-fab house for your family!

Gorgeous tropical getaway nestled in the forest
Which house is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks