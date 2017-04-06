Your browser is out-of-date.

How to choose the right tiles for your home

Aranżacje płytek cementowych w kuchni, Kolory Maroka Kolory Maroka Mediterranean style kitchen
Adding tiles to your home is a wonderful way to upgrade certain spaces, but there are some pertinent questions that you need to address, before you head to the DIY store to buy some fabulous ceramic products. Of course, you'll want to have a talented tiler in place and ready to complete your project, but before you choose those new kitchen splashback, hallway floor or bathroom wall tiles, ask yourselves the following questions and make sure that you are perfectly positioned to choose the right tiles!

1. Think about where they are going to go.

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination, Original Features Original Features Walls & flooringTiles
Don't simple wake up one day and decide that you need tiles somewhere in your home; actually figure out a proper location for some! Where you are going to place your tiles will directly impact on the styles, finishes and materials that you can choose from and start thinking about the aesthetic that you are keen to capture as well!

2. Differentiate between wall and floor tiles.

New Customer photos of cement tiles, Crafted Tiles Crafted Tiles Mediterranean style bedroom
You might think that all tiles can be used everywhere, but in actual fact, only certain styles will work as a flooring option. This is because they need to be thicker and more sturdy, to account for the weight of furniture and heavy foot traffic, so always be sure that you are choosing the right option. The worst thing would be to lay a beautiful floor, only for your tiles to crack.

3. Be open to new shapes.

Scale Wall Tile, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Modern kitchen Ceramic
Don't box your home's potential in by assuming that you can only choose square tiles! These days, there are a countless amazing shapes to choose from and with the geometric trend becoming so popular, you might like to branch out and consider some hexagons!

4. Think about the materials.

La pierre naturelle chez vous, Design Pierres Naturelles Design Pierres Naturelles Rustic style walls & floors
Where do we start with materials? You can get rustic natural stone tiles, wooden versions and delicate porcelain. There are even metallic tiles readily available now, so the material you choose needs to be be really well considered. Think about how easy they will be to clean, for a start, not to mention install!

5. Do you want to add colour?

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Now comes the fun part. Do you want to use your tiles as an excuse to inject some seriously cool colour into your home? Well it's so easy! If you can't find tiles in the exact hue that you want, you can have custom tiles made to your exact specifications, but remember that once your tiles are installed, changing them out can be a bit of a mission, so be sure you can live with the colour you choose.

6. What about patterns?

Aranżacje płytek cementowych w kuchni, Kolory Maroka Kolory Maroka Mediterranean style kitchen
What we love about tiles is that they are a simple and regulated way to add some pretty patterns into your home, as they will always line up perfectly and offer a really unusual and eye-catching aesthetic. This example is terrific, as it shows that mixing and matching your patterns really works!

7. Be cohesive.

Cementos y metales en azulejos y pavimentos, INTERAZULEJO INTERAZULEJO Classic style bathroom
Finally, you need to ask yourself if you are making cohesive choices. The last thing you want to do is add tiles to your kitchen and bathroom, but without any consideration of if they work as part of a house-wide design scheme. The best way to ensure this is to stick to a palette of neutral colours, but the decision is yours!

For some natural tiles inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: How to use wooden tiles in your home.

Are you ready to make an informed choice about your new tiles now?

