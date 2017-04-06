A sophisticated two-storey house with a lot of space for a big family (plan included!)

If you have ever considered building a home for you and your family, but don't know where to start, we think that this fabulous wooden home will be the final push that you need. Designed by a master architect, it has been constructed using standardised wooden materials and finished with a fire-retardant exterior, but don't for one second think that a wooden-framed home isn't as sturdy as something built from bricks and mortar. The truth of the matter is that as well as being faster to construct, wooden homes have a natural propensity to withstand external shocks and natural weather phenomena, making them a cost-effective and long-lasting solution to family living. Plus, they are so easy to customise and extend, so even if more bedrooms are needed at a later date, they can be accommodated. Let's take a look at this beautiful home and see if it could be the solution to your family's home needs!
From the outside, you'd never guess that this home was constructed from wood, would you? Looking every inch the contemporary, sleek and beautiful home that so many of us long for, the monochrome styling and generous proportions are somewhat deceptive, as they make us assume that this was a hugely costly and time-consuming build. The dark roof, in particular, really adds a modern aesthetic.
Built over two storeys, this is a wonderfully spacious home of 117m², but it's the aesthetics that we are still obsessed with! Looking simultaneously secure and welcoming, there is a beautifully cohesive look to this exterior that makes us exceptionally curious about the inside, so let's get in there and take a look around!
What a generous home! A downstairs bathroom, bedroom and open-plan kitchen/diner is just the start of the greatness, as there s a utility space and phenomenally spacious living room as well. Just wait until you see the upstairs!
A large master suite, family bathroom and generous home office complete this fantastic home that is able to cater all needs. Can you believe how beautifully large and luxurious this is?
If this snippet is anything to go by, there is going to be a cacophony of wonderful touches and natural materials working together in this home. Simple wood, white walls, crystal clear glazing and black metal frameworks are the perfect combination.
This living room is everything we hoped for and more! A double-height ceiling is the perfect airy touch and the simple yet elegant furniture really amplifies the space.
So the lounge is actually part of an open-plan ground floor! Well that makes it even more impressive! Overlooking the kitchen and dining areas and being capped off with a beautiful upper-level walkway, this room is stunning and with a huge feature wall, has such presence.
You don't have to have the largest kitchen and dining room in the world for them to make a big impact, as these delightful installations clearly prove. The U-shaped counter really maximises the usable area of the kitchen and with a host of huge cabinets in place, there is all the storage you'd ever need. Then there's that dining table…
Simple, beautiful and charming, this wooden dining table is everything a family home needs to ensure lovely family meals that promote cohesiveness and closeness.It adds such a rustic and homely aesthetic to the proceedings!
Neutral decor has been used to such great effect in this bedroom, as it looks and feels so calm and relaxing. No need for fancy, fussy touches here, as it's all about gentle beauty and understated charm.
Let's take a look at a few extra pictures, of the more transitional areas of the home, to get a feel for how they facilitate easy movement around the home.
