A real-life hobbit house in South Korea

The kitchen window emerges from what appears to be a hillside behind it (of course, this bump is really the house). This shot is a good one for demonstrating the thoughtful union of nature and civilisation that this house represents. The designers behind this project may feel a kind of nostalgia for the type of closeness between man and the natural world that has diminished as technology has improved and urbanisation has spread.

This house appears to say that people (or some people, at least) are now ready to rediscover that link with nature, but are doing so on their own terms, and with all the perks that contemporary technology affords. A lot of people might agree that there is a certain appeal in the idea of giving everything up and going to live in a cave… but nowadays, they might expect that cave to be glazed and heated.