How to prepare your house for the next typhoon

Natural disasters happen and there's nothing we can do about that, but you can take steps to be prepared, if and when the worst happens. Naturally, architects design homes that will be able to withstand bad weather conditions, especially in areas that are prone to disasters, but you need to be sure that you are taking practicality into account, to be able to minimise the impact of something terrible happening. THat's why we've put together this handy guide for dealing with a typhoon. Take a look at our tips and make sure that you are prepared, as you really don't want to get caught unawares!
If you see a weather warning for a potential typhoon, the first thing you need to do is get outside and check the general state of your home. Look for leaking roofs, broken windows and flimsy doors and do what you can to plug the gaps, to minimise the impact, should a typhoon happen. It might even be worth having sheets of wood that you can use to cover windows and doors.
If you have a two-storey home, the best thing you can do is move as many of your belonging up to the second floor as possible, but if this isn't possible, at least try to raise everything off the ground. Yes, your home insurance should cover any damage, but the heartache of losing precious items will be hard to bear. Always get your electrical appliances off the ground, at the very least.
Think ahead and every time you go to the supermarket, get a few items that are easy to cook and enjoy a long shelf life. Have a section in your pantry, or kitchen, dedicated to emergency foods, preferably a shelf that is high up, and you won't have to panic if you need to batten down the hatches for a few days.
Every home should have an emergency pack ready to go and within easy reach. Hallway cupboards or coat hooks are a perfect place to keep your pack and you don't need as much in there as you might think, so a simple backpack could suffice. Pack a first aid kit, a torch, spare batteries, candles, matches and anything else you think would come in handy and you won;t be left fumbling about in the dark.
If you know a typhoon is coming, get all your electronic communication devices upstairs, plugged in and charging. Make sure you have some emergency numbers programmed in and turn off your data roaming, so you don't waste battery life on unnecessary apps. The more phones you can have access to, the better, so charge them all!
When your phones are charged and the typhoon is definitely about to hit, try to turn off your main electrical supply. This will help to minimise damage and hard to repair breakdowns when everything settles back down. It's time to get to a place of safety and hunker down and we think you can live without the television for a few hours!
