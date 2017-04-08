How to prepare your house for the next typhoon

When your phones are charged and the typhoon is definitely about to hit, try to turn off your main electrical supply. This will help to minimise damage and hard to repair breakdowns when everything settles back down. It's time to get to a place of safety and hunker down and we think you can live without the television for a few hours!

For more safety-conscious advice, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 smart tips for a child-friendly home.