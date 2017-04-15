Your browser is out-of-date.

The perfect two-storey home for a quiet life

April Kennedy April Kennedy
충주 주덕 , Goodhaus Goodhaus Modern houses
Cape cod style American homes are built for holidaying. They are generally made from wood and have big windows, shingles, gabled roofs and an easy relaxing feel. Today, we'll explore one such home that is set on a particularly lovely natural site.

This style of home has become popular around the world, so it's no surprise that it comes to us courtesy of Korean architects Goodhaus. They have used all the hallmarks of this style and added a few key Asian elements too. So if you love a cute and cosy style wooden home, come with us on a photo tour…

Classic gabled roof

충주 주덕 , Goodhaus Goodhaus Modern houses
Goodhaus

Goodhaus
Goodhaus
Goodhaus

The home is arranged as three volumes running almost side by side. This is slightly unusual, but it works particularly well on this site. It draws our attention to the ground level gives the home a strong connection with the garden. Of course, the large windows play a big part in this too.

Multiple levels

충주 주덕 , Goodhaus Goodhaus Modern houses
Goodhaus

Goodhaus
Goodhaus
Goodhaus

The home is surprisingly big and built-up on one side. This is an excellent example of how a big home can be made warm and cosy with the right design. The gabled roof and varying volumes that make up the home also serve to lighten the visual mass of the dwelling. We love the pale golden timber cladding and the white trims around the windows and gables.

Garden views

충주 주덕 , Goodhaus Goodhaus Modern houses
Goodhaus

Goodhaus
Goodhaus
Goodhaus

Here in this side view, we can see how the two sides of the home combine together to draw focus onto the garden area. The various volumes almost makes the home appear as a series of small cottages. 

Low-key outdoor area

충주 주덕 , Goodhaus Goodhaus Modern houses
Goodhaus

Goodhaus
Goodhaus
Goodhaus

It is tempting to build up an outdoor terrace area to make the most of a good garden. But often, it's far better to hold back and make the design really simple like this. The wooden railing provides an earthy feel to the area and the simple outdoor furniture is just right/

Exposed timber ceilings

충주 주덕 , Goodhaus Goodhaus Modern living room
Goodhaus

Goodhaus
Goodhaus
Goodhaus

Inside, the peaked roof creates a sort of grand aesthetic in the living room. This is accentuated by the addition of a small chandelier and high-backed wooden dining chairs. The ceiling is made from exposed wooden beams and this, together with the big curved window still keep the connection going with the outdoors.

Modern touches

충주 주덕 , Goodhaus Goodhaus Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Goodhaus

Goodhaus
Goodhaus
Goodhaus

Here in this illuminated bookshelf, we have our first glimpse of the slightly Asian influences in the home. There is a simple beauty to the flood of light. This, together with the houseplants and wooden trims makes this a home with a strong natural theme. 

Beautiful timber floors

충주 주덕 , Goodhaus Goodhaus Modern study/office
Goodhaus

Goodhaus
Goodhaus
Goodhaus

The upper level of the gabled roof forms the roof of a lovely cosy little sitting room. This one has been furnished with a classic low-set table. This little room could be a library or just a quite place to enjoy time alone.

For more home ideas, have a look at 6 impeccably designed dream houses.

No, Thanks