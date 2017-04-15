The perfect two-storey home for a quiet life

Cape cod style American homes are built for holidaying. They are generally made from wood and have big windows, shingles, gabled roofs and an easy relaxing feel. Today, we'll explore one such home that is set on a particularly lovely natural site.

This style of home has become popular around the world, so it's no surprise that it comes to us courtesy of Korean architects Goodhaus. They have used all the hallmarks of this style and added a few key Asian elements too. So if you love a cute and cosy style wooden home, come with us on a photo tour…