Clifftop luxury in Phuket

As this photo shows, the house is a large one, and even from this far away it's evident that no expense has been spared in making this dream home a reality. But it's not the luxury, the size, or even the architectural style in itself that immediately makes this building so eye-catching; it's the perfectly selected location.

So near to the cliff edge as to appear to be on the point of tipping into the sea, the house possesses a clear sense of drama that would be impossible to deny. It rises from the surrounding greenery like an object from a different world, as strange and unexpected as an abandoned science lab deep in the rainforest. The design of the house, of course, adds to this impression; being blocky, modern and distinctly unnatural.