A charming house built for cheap

Dream homes take many shapes and forms but today's is a perfect combination of space, style and cost-effective building techniques, which make it an undeniable dream home to us! The architect that designed this triumph of modern architecture really focussed on garnering as much space as possible, within a narrow plot, and it's astounding just how sweet and artistic the exterior is. Don't just take our word for it though, as we have plenty of pictures to convince you!
The wooden construction ensures that this home won't have broken the bank to build, but we think it's anything but cheap-looking or unimaginative. In fact, we think this is a super stylish and contemporary building that demands your attention, for all the right reasons. Just look at that porch!
We couldn't quite see the colour of this home in the evening picture, but in the daylight, the rich burgundy tone really pops! With white accents, the reddish-brown looks so rich and unique. There isn't a bad view of this home!
Standing at one end of this open-plan space makes the kitchen feel as though it reaches out into the distance! Light, airy and so wonderfully cohesive with the exterior, thanks to all the wood finishing, this home is proof that simple design can be utterly beguiling and unforgettable.
Now it's time to stand in the kitchen and look back at where we've just come from. You can get such a good feel for how spacious this home is, despite actually not being all that large. Can't you imagine some low-level furniture making the most of the gorgeous ceiling height and offering a comfortable position to view the outdoors from?
This house might be simple, but it isn't lacking in any of those piquant luxuries that set properties apart! With a long balcony in place and huge sliding windows, the inside and outside spaces simply merge to create a seamless dialogue of fresh airiness. Utterly beautiful.
When privacy isn't needed, the open-plan part of the house is ready to accept you but come the evening, a secure and enclosed bedroom is just a sliding door away. We love the idea of having all the main spaces over one floor and that roof really makes each area such a show-stopper.
What else could this home possibly offer? A bonus attic space, that's what! Perfectly proportioned to be a handy home office or a creative den, this is the ultimate final surprise from a really well-equipped and deceptive home.
