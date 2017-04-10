This prefab house is the future of housing

If you've heard of prefabricated homes before, you might view them with an air of suspicion, but there is absolutely no need to! Master architects are always on the lookout for new, cost-effective and exciting ways to make readily available family housing a reality, whilst not compromising on gorgeous aesthetics and today's project is proof that they have succeeded! The benefits of prefabricated homes are hard to ignore, with faster construction times, lower costs and easy to modify designs, which makes extra bedrooms and generous communal areas easy to account for, but don't let us bamboozle you with cost-effective benefits! Come and take a look at this amazing prefabricated home, enjoy the aesthetics and then try to disagree that this is the future of housing!
If you didn't already know that this is a prefabricated home, we think you'd have a lot of difficulty being able to tell! Smooth rendered walls, with stone-clad accents and a charming L-shaped design all lend themselves to a really contemporary and pretty finish that looks far more high-end than the construction method would imply!
We can't stop staring at the fantastic medley of materials that this house enjoys. The cream walls meet softly-coloured stone with such a natural grace and then add in a dark grey roof and the whole look really comes together. The perfect finishing flourish is a healthy dose of natural wood that warms everything up wonderfully.
Prefabricated construction and luxurious finishes rarely seem to go together in a conversation about modern home design, but all that is about to change, as just look inside this beautiful home! Lofty ceiling heights have garnered a truly spectacular feel and the interplay of modern and traditional materials works so well to create a quizzical yet satisfying design dialogue.
With so many natural materials in place, injecting some modernity in a seamless and in-keeping fashion was always going to be difficult here, but what a triumph polished metal is! Just contemporary enough to create a visually pleasing look, but not so ostentatious as to overshadow the pared back design style elsewhere, it's the perfect addition.
If there's one room that can always stand to be really modern and driven by practicality then it's the kitchen. Here, a wonderfully elegant and minimal monochrome installation keeps the interior colour scheme to a limited palette throughout and adds a piquant little reminder that this home is shockingly luxurious.
Now we've had a look around, let's take one last pause to admire the outside again. Elegant, charming and giving nothing away as to the construction methods used, if this really is the future of housing, then we can't wait!
