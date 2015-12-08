The Family Tower House

In a densely populated country like Japan the availability of space on which to build is a concern for any new home owner, and often times when addressing this dilemma, the only way is up! So it is with this lovely abode, which comes courtesy of Mukoyama Architects and presents a contemporary tower of a home constructed on a mere 97m² block.

From the outside the tower presents a striking façade, with the tall, narrow structure having been painted a dark cobalt grey, immediately evoking a stylish allure through the choice of this modern colour. Upon entrance we are embraced by a comfortable, relaxed aesthetic, with the décor comprising wooden floors and alternating between white and coloured feature walls to lively effect. On the first floor a small cubbyhole has been built into the living room to house a children's play space, while a triangular balcony juts out from the side of the house, presenting a humble vantage from which to view the surrounding neighbourhood.

The home's dining and kitchen areas border the living space, which each decorated with simple, stylish finishes for a contemporary edge. The upper-most floor houses the bedroom spaces, with this level benefitting from an open design that adds a sense of spaciousness within the tower's narrow walls. A second balcony provides a place for private, outdoor living, while vibrant, coloured walls in the transitive area and bedrooms create a refreshing contrast in the décor.

This home is truly inspiring considering the limited space available to accommodate its construction, showcasing a family abode with plenty of modern style. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!