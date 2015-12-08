The Family Tower House

In a densely populated country like Japan the availability of space on which to build is a concern for any new home owner, and often times when addressing this dilemma, the only way is up! So it is with this lovely abode, which comes courtesy of Mukoyama Architects and presents a contemporary tower of a home constructed on a mere 97m² block.
From the outside the tower presents a striking façade, with the tall, narrow structure having been painted a dark cobalt grey, immediately evoking a stylish allure through the choice of this modern colour. Upon entrance we are embraced by a comfortable, relaxed aesthetic, with the décor comprising wooden floors and alternating between white and coloured feature walls to lively effect. On the first floor a small cubbyhole has been built into the living room to house a children's play space, while a triangular balcony juts out from the side of the house, presenting a humble vantage from which to view the surrounding neighbourhood.
The home's dining and kitchen areas border the living space, which each decorated with simple, stylish finishes for a contemporary edge. The upper-most floor houses the bedroom spaces, with this level benefitting from an open design that adds a sense of spaciousness within the tower's narrow walls. A second balcony provides a place for private, outdoor living, while vibrant, coloured walls in the transitive area and bedrooms create a refreshing contrast in the décor.
This home is truly inspiring considering the limited space available to accommodate its construction, showcasing a family abode with plenty of modern style. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
The facade of the home is unique in its design, with a multi-level tower streaming upwards within the confines of a narrow, geometric structure. The clean lines of the tower seem to twist in the distance, with the home's foundation supporting two upper floors that have been situated diagonally atop its boxy frame.
A triangular balcony juts out from the side, presenting a cosy space for outdoor living, while the entire facade is painted a modern, cobalt grey, save the warm tones of the wooden front door.
The interior of the home is beautifully inviting, with the decor and decoration presenting a casual, sophisticated allure. A cubbyhole featured on the left hand side acts as a small play room, with an array of books and toys lining the shelves and an ukelele lazing again the wall. In the distance a simple hammock hangs from the ceiling, adding another playful element to the space and augmenting the relaxed atmosphere of home overall.
In the distance we can see the triangular balcony, which houses a simple outdoor setting. The pale timber slats of the deck contrast beautifully against the cobalt of the home's exterior, while the outdoor setting presents a delightful vantage from which to relax and enjoy a view of the surrounding neighbourhood.
This vantage presents the cubbyhole in its playful glory, with its teal feature wall providing a vibrant burst of colour alongside the busy array of decorative objects within.
To the left of the cubbyhole an understated, floating stairwell invites access to the upper and lower levels of the home, while to the right another bright wall defines an alcove designated for playing the keyboard, with the occupants of this abode clearly avid music fans.
Bordering the living areas is an expansive space for dining, with this lengthy, wooden banquet table providing the perfect setting to host guests for a hearty meal. The simple timber finish of the table is elevated by the leather cushions of the dining chairs, which infuse the scene with a hint of vintage luxury, while a sculptural light fitting hangs overhead, adding a contemporary edge to the space.
In the distance we can see the beginnings of a modern kitchen space. Sectioned by a tiled, cobalt bench, this room also appears expansive and inviting, with the potted plants and hints of stainless steel visible here adding a sense of homeliness and sophistication within.
The upper level of the home, while compact, appears deceptively spacious, with an exposed mezzanine hallway creating a sense of openness alongside a second balcony, which crowns the home's construction.
The decor of this level is modern and colourful, with the prevailing contrast of white and wood enlivened by walls of blue, green and crimson found in the stairwell and bedroom. This level also benefits from a steady influx of natural light, which streams through a generous array of windows and through the balcony doors, ensuring that the colours and finishes within are highlighted to full effect, particularly in fine weather.
