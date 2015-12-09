This striking abode is located in Japan and has been nicknamed The Polaroid House, due its playful, minimalistic facade emulating the unique form of a classic, Polaroid camera. The product of Mukoyama Architects, the home's unconventional exterior houses a two-story wooden abode within a comfortable 86.7m2 plan.

The interior is light and open, with its minimalistic design defined by white walls and wooden flooring. A simple staircase leads up to an open, lofty living area, with the kitchen and dining spaces situated on a slightly raised mezzanine a few steps away. The furnishings throughout are understated and sophisticated, with muted tones such as stone grey in tying well with the home's relaxed atmosphere, while a contemporary, wooden dining setting stand central on the mezzanine, providing a stylish locale in which to dine and entertain.

The true beauty of this house doubtless resides in its generous array of glass windows, which allow light and air to circulate throughout, bouncing about the pale decor and infusing the home with a relaxed and initing energy.

Take a tour below and see the classic combination of minimalist design and modern decoration creating a unique, inspiring synergy.

Photography credit: Fujii Koji/Nacasa & Partners.