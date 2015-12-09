This striking abode is located in Japan and has been nicknamed The Polaroid House, due its playful, minimalistic facade emulating the unique form of a classic, Polaroid camera. The product of Mukoyama Architects, the home's unconventional exterior houses a two-story wooden abode within a comfortable 86.7m2 plan.
The interior is light and open, with its minimalistic design defined by white walls and wooden flooring. A simple staircase leads up to an open, lofty living area, with the kitchen and dining spaces situated on a slightly raised mezzanine a few steps away. The furnishings throughout are understated and sophisticated, with muted tones such as stone grey in tying well with the home's relaxed atmosphere, while a contemporary, wooden dining setting stand central on the mezzanine, providing a stylish locale in which to dine and entertain.
The true beauty of this house doubtless resides in its generous array of glass windows, which allow light and air to circulate throughout, bouncing about the pale decor and infusing the home with a relaxed and initing energy.
Take a tour below and see the classic combination of minimalist design and modern decoration creating a unique, inspiring synergy.
Photography credit: Fujii Koji/Nacasa & Partners.
From the outside, the Polaroid House presents a striking yet minimalistic facade, emulating the shape of the classic, Polaroid camera inspiring its nickname.
The facade conveys a playful take on minimalist design, with its crisp, white lines towering upwards above a sparse, concrete driveway. An expanse of windows line the top of the front wall, inviting sunlight and air to circulate throughout the home's wonderfully open interior, and completing the facade's camera-like construction.
The interior of the home delights with an open and expansive atmosphere, as the classic combination of white walls and ceilings and wooden floors lays the perfect foundation for modern, minimalistic decoration. The space appears stylish and functional, with the interior lit by an impressive influx of sunshine, which bounces about the white walls, adding to the airy feel of the home.
A simple staircase conjoins the upper and lower levels, while plenty of storage has been built into the design for added functionality, from the small cabinets beneath the stairwell to the large wardrobe standing sentinel at the home's entrance.
The upper level of the home houses the living quarters, with this relaxing space embracing all who ascend the simple staircase. The home's understated decor has been supplemented by contemporary furnishings such as this soft, streamlined lounge suite, with colourful cushions resting atop to provide a small burst of vibrancy.
A range of wooden furnishings have also been included, such as the long shelves constructed at the head of the stairs and the simple coffee table resting amidst the lounge setting, each of which complement the tone of the flooring and provide functional storage space.
Moving deeper into the living space and we see that it rests adjacent to a raised area for cooking and dining. The furnishings in each room are stylish and contemporary, with the soft tones of the grey sofa contrasting beautifully against the white sheen of contemporary hanging lights, and the chic wood and black finish of the dining setting.
In the distance we can see the large stretch of windows that draw the focus of the home's facade. These provide impressive illumination within the living quarters alongside a series of smaller glass panels positioned to catch light flowing through the rear of the home.
The dining and kitchen spaces are streamlined and sophisticated, with their contemporary furnishings and finishes infused with homely appeal through the prevalent use of traditional wood.
The lengthy dining table invites with the allure of warm woodgrain, with seating included through a range of contemporary dining chairs and also a simple, wooden bench skirting the long window panes. In the distance a kitchen of white and silver gleams in minimalistic sophistication, with its pristine surfaces housing a range of storage and modern appliances for a stylish yet functional effect.
