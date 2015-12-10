The Sunset Red Home with a Thatched Roof

This intriguing abode is located in the German village of Born Bodden and presents an unconventional home with a modern and open feel. Designed by Möhring Architekten, the commission necessitated a single-story dwelling with sufficient space to house 6-8 people, as the house was destined to be used by a family as a place to take a break from everyday life in peace and tranquility.

From these instructions, the idea of an angular house was born, with the dwelling's slender, L-shaped construction enclosing an open courtyard for outdoor living and entertaining. Indeed, a sense of openness is prevalent right throughout this home, with a range of floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows providing a smooth transition between the interior and exterior living areas, and a lofty, thatched roof skirted by expansive skylights allowing sunshine to flow within from multiple vantages.

The furnishings included are simple and stylish, with an understated, modern aesthetic favoured in contrast to the home's exterior, which surprises in vibrant, sunset red beneath its grey, thatched roof. The atmosphere throughout appears open and inviting, presenting the perfect environs for a relaxed, family getaway, with hints of rustic style including to ground the modern decor in a sense of tradition.

Take a tour below and tell us what you think!