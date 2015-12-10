The Sunset Red Home with a Thatched Roof

This intriguing abode is located in the German village of Born Bodden and presents an unconventional home with a modern and open feel. Designed by Möhring Architekten, the commission necessitated a single-story dwelling with sufficient space to house 6-8 people, as the house was destined to be used by a family as a place to take a break from everyday life in peace and tranquility.
From these instructions, the idea of an angular house was born, with the dwelling's slender, L-shaped construction enclosing an open courtyard for outdoor living and entertaining. Indeed, a sense of openness is prevalent right throughout this home, with a range of floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows providing a smooth transition between the interior and exterior living areas, and a lofty, thatched roof skirted by expansive skylights allowing sunshine to flow within from multiple vantages.
The furnishings included are simple and stylish, with an understated, modern aesthetic favoured in contrast to the home's exterior, which surprises in vibrant, sunset red beneath its grey, thatched roof. The atmosphere throughout appears open and inviting, presenting the perfect environs for a relaxed, family getaway, with hints of rustic style including to ground the modern decor in a sense of tradition.
Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
The exterior of the home is lively and unconventional, with its construction appearing at once lengthy, curved and angular. Crowning the abode is a thatched roof, which draws focus with its unusual texture, and houses a generous array of glass panels, providing natural, internal illumination from all vantages.
Moving downwards and we are met with yet another contrast, this time stemming from the bright and lively sunset hue of the home's exterior walls, which beam out amidst a cradle of greenery and beneath the grey tones of the rooftop. All in all this home presents a mixture of striking and unconventional design elements, which engage and intrigue passers-by.
Moving inside and we are met with a simple, modern interior employing the classic combination of wood and white for a light and airy effect. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and walls illuminate the space alongside the sunlights built into the rooftop, while black, slate tiles ground the space in a darker colour.
A simple, modern dining setting decorates this space, with its relaxed sheen warmed by a contemporary fireplace built into the wall beyond.
The kitchen of the home rests resplendent in wood and white, with wooden finishes this time prevailing within the space. Its construction is simple, stylish and modern, with its smooth surfaces housing a range of storage to create a minimalistic and streamlined area for food preparation.
The kitchen is beautifully lit, both by the skylights lining the apex of this home's roof and through expansive, glass doors that lead to the patio and garden. Thus the space appears relaxed and almost transitive, in keeping with the open atmosphere of this house's design.
White and wooden furnishes also predominate in the bathroom, with this room also emitting a slight rustic feel by virtue of the painted, wooden boards and beams constructing the ceiling. The sink is expansive and contemporary, with its lengthy design adding a hint of luxury to the room, while dual, wooden cabinets provide a simple space for storage.
The bathroom retains the sense of openness so prevalent throughout this home, with a glass door leading outside and providing for an influx of natural light, although its transparency can easily be curtained off for privacy.
This bedroom includes all of the modern, minimalistic elements characterising the remainder of the home, but with a sense of rustic appeal included in the wooden ceiling and traditional, free-standing wardrobe.
The bed is stylish and contemporary in pale wood, with silver lamps mounted on its frame for functionality and a modern feel. Sunshine flows through a simple, wood-framed door, with openness and access to the home's exterior clearly important elements of this design concept.
