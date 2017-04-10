A wooden house that exudes elegance

Here at homify we see a range of impressive timber houses. From luxury villas to sustainable micro homes, there isn’t really much that surprises us. However, today’s property is different. Unlike many wooden houses, this Russian-based property offers an eye-catching grey façade.

Designed by the team at the aptly named Good Wood, this property is a wonderfully individual residence, boasting unique interiors and a warm yet contemporary feel. The ideal country getaway, this house offers a range of uses, and is replete with enough space for a large family or group of friends.

Would you like to take a wander inside? Let’s check out this tremendous timber home below…