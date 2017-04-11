A two-storey home that beautifully highlights wood

Today on homify we’re going to take you inside a truly gorgeous timber home. Highlighting wood beautifully inside and out, this abode offers a spacious interior, grand façade and plenty of classic charm. Whether you’re planning a domestic renovation, a refresh or a completely new build, we’re sure you’ll enjoy checking out this incredible home.

Designed by the team at Riba Massanell, this two-storey abode offers open plan living spaces, serene sleeping spaces and a Mediterranean aesthetic. Let’s take a look inside below…