9 great ideas for decorating your wall

Olivo. Las Colinas. Marjal, GESTEC. Arquitectura & Ingeniería GESTEC. Arquitectura & Ingeniería Mediterranean style living room
There are plenty of ways to personalise a house, but some of the most effective, fun and exciting decorative solutions are those that sit on the walls within your abode. Walls are blank canvases in your home, offering plenty of wonderful opportunities to create a unique, original and interesting ambience.

But where does one begin? Today on homify we’ve gathered 9 great designs that are sure to get your walls sparkling and stunning. Pay attention, pick your favourite ideas below and get ready to transform your home!

1. Integrated wall accessories

Private Objekte, Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur Peter Rohde Innenarchitektur Modern living room
Built into the wall, this living room makes the most of its crisp white walls with integrated shelving, and a wonderful space for the television. Additionally, the media cabinet is able to be pulled in or out, depending on the desired ambience within the room. 

2. How about a 360-degree fireplace?

Villa Germany, HI-MACS® HI-MACS® Modern living room
Definitely one of our favourite ways to utilise a wall, this 360-degree fireplace even includes an integrated wall-mounting system to elegantly place the television within. On the other side of the wall sits a perfect spot for an eye-catching artwork. 

3. Stylish stone

lobby lcd unit Aayam Consultants Modern living room
lobby lcd unit

The designers of this room have employed a stone composite wall cladding to bring a sense of cool ambience and a chic aura within the space. 

4. Built-in entertainment

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern living room
Next we have the ultimate media-lover's dream! Eye-catching and impressive, this timber-clad modular setup is definitely going to impress. Recessed lighting is certainly only one of the wonderful features that have been included on this wall.  

5. Sophistication and style

Départamento Vidalta, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern living room
Sometimes less is more when it comes to decorating a stylish home. This wall decor consists of a series of shiny wall tiles, which impart a sophisticated and elegant aesthetic, especially when paired with bright organe accessories, black dividing wall and bright downlights. 

6. Colour and creativity

homify Modern living room
Colourful and playful, this next wall is going to prvide you with plenty of ideas. Embrace your inner child with some eye-catching bulbs, books and vintage toys. 

7. Recessed lighting with careful accessories

homify Classic style living room
Recessed lighting is situated on each of these integrated shelves, along with a matching mirror, while the wall-mounted shelf offers storage for the home. 

8. Rustic and decorative

Residencia MR , Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern living room Wood Beige
Why settle for a blank wall, when you can have an engaging and exciting one? These wall shelves offer room for your most eye-catching accessories, while the concrete textured central area boasts an aspirational quote. 

9. A wonderful wall of timber

Olivo. Las Colinas. Marjal, GESTEC. Arquitectura & Ingeniería GESTEC. Arquitectura & Ingeniería Mediterranean style living room
This crisp white wall has been adorned with a range of brilliant and usable features. Clad in timber, the space contains a television, exposed and hidden shelving, along with beautiful fireplace.

Do you have any other ideas for fun wall deocrations? Let us know below

