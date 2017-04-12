9 great ideas for decorating your wall

There are plenty of ways to personalise a house, but some of the most effective, fun and exciting decorative solutions are those that sit on the walls within your abode. Walls are blank canvases in your home, offering plenty of wonderful opportunities to create a unique, original and interesting ambience.

But where does one begin? Today on homify we’ve gathered 9 great designs that are sure to get your walls sparkling and stunning. Pay attention, pick your favourite ideas below and get ready to transform your home!