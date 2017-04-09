Pre-fabricated wooden house that is modern and stylish

The secret to making a prefabricated home really special, is to harness the natural features of the site. This doesn't just mean bringing sunlight and beautiful views into the interior, it also means integrating the environmental benefits of passing heating and cooling into the very structure of the home.

Today, we'll explore a two level prefabricated home where the architects, Berlin-based firm Muellers Buro have done just that. The home has a big terrace area, huge windows and a spacious, earthy feel about it. Let's have a look in more detail. We have floor plans and construction photos for this one…