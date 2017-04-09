Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Kid-friendly wooden house with an inviting patio

April Kennedy April Kennedy
家＋庭＝家庭, 株式会社粋の家 株式会社粋の家 Eclectic style windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

If you like to live close to nature, then you'll love the wooden family home we'll explore today. It has a spacious and uniquely calming interior with lots of interesting wooden features and a neutral colour theme. It is perfectly suited for those with children who need a safe space to tumble and explore.

The home also has a huge wooden deck and a close connection with the outdoors. Japanese landscape architects Kodawarinoie are rightly proud of their work and have provided us with lots of photos. So, without further ado, let's go on a photo tour and have a look in more detail…

Huge wooden deck

家＋庭＝家庭, 株式会社粋の家 株式会社粋の家 Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
株式会社粋の家

株式会社粋の家
株式会社粋の家
株式会社粋の家

The wide wooden deck is raised just a few inches from the ground. This gives the outdoor area a relaxed feel and makes for a gentle transition into the garden. There is a small wooden barrier on the perimeter that can also double as seating space. It all has a very low key, low maintenance look.

Leafy earthy facade

家＋庭＝家庭, 株式会社粋の家 株式会社粋の家 Eclectic style houses
株式会社粋の家

株式会社粋の家
株式会社粋の家
株式会社粋の家

The exterior is distinguished by the huge amount of privacy and natural beauty provided by the trees. The tree species have quite a compact root system, so there is no danger of the trees impacting the structure of the home. These trees also provide much needed shelter from the warm sun—thus passively cooling the home during summer.

High ceilings

家＋庭＝家庭, 株式会社粋の家 株式会社粋の家 Eclectic style windows & doors
株式会社粋の家

株式会社粋の家
株式会社粋の家
株式会社粋の家

One of our favourite features in this home are the ceilings. They are set quite high, giving the home a really breezy feel. Rooms with high ceilings are said to make one feel inspired and here in the entrance, we can really catch a glimpse of that. Finally, note how the area directly in front of the door is set at a lower level than the main floor. This kind of entrance is called a genkan in Japanese architecture.

Stunning exposed wooden ceilings

家＋庭＝家庭, 株式会社粋の家 株式会社粋の家 Eclectic style living room
株式会社粋の家

株式会社粋の家
株式会社粋の家
株式会社粋の家

The undeniable star of this home has to be the exposed wooden ceiling beams. They really draw the attention upward and give the home a very impressive quality. Although this is a large space, the home still has a very solid earthy feel. This is, of course, due to the warm hues and textures of the wood.

Warm and friendly galley kitchen

家＋庭＝家庭, 株式会社粋の家 株式会社粋の家 Eclectic style kitchen
株式会社粋の家

株式会社粋の家
株式会社粋の家
株式会社粋の家

The wooden kitchen is built in a galley style with two benches running parallel to one another. The interesting thing about this kitchen is that it has a wooden ceiling. Wood is not a common choice of material for a kitchen ceiling due to the potential for problems with excess moisture. However, the home has high ceilings and lots of air-flow so this clearly isn't an issue. On a side note, check out the curved door  - it adds a cute, storybook feel to the room.

Simple small bathroom

家＋庭＝家庭, 株式会社粋の家 株式会社粋の家 Eclectic style bathroom
株式会社粋の家

株式会社粋の家
株式会社粋の家
株式会社粋の家

The single toilet or bathroom is small, but stylishly fitted out. The top mounted basin has a cute curved bench and the wooden trims everywhere really tie the design together. Bathrooms and kitchens are often aesthetically isolated from the rest of the interior design in many homes, but here we can see how that problem can be entirely avoided by a clever use of wood.

For more natural wooden home ideas, have a look at 8 unique wooden house designs.

Pre-fabricated wooden house that is modern and stylish
What's your favourite feature in this home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks