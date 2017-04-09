Kid-friendly wooden house with an inviting patio

If you like to live close to nature, then you'll love the wooden family home we'll explore today. It has a spacious and uniquely calming interior with lots of interesting wooden features and a neutral colour theme. It is perfectly suited for those with children who need a safe space to tumble and explore.

The home also has a huge wooden deck and a close connection with the outdoors. Japanese landscape architects Kodawarinoie are rightly proud of their work and have provided us with lots of photos. So, without further ado, let's go on a photo tour and have a look in more detail…