Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 of the best wooden houses on homify and what we love about them

press profile homify press profile homify
"Flo and Eric" house: modern and well insulated, Namas Namas Modern houses Solid Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Regardless of style, size or cost, there's just something about wooden houses that makes them so irresistible, don't you agree? Perhaps it's the fact that architects have developed their skills to such a degree that whatever type of home is wanted by a client, it can be crafted in wood, or perhaps it's the intrinsic homeliness and rustic vibes that they evoke. Whatever it is, we just knew that we had to bring together 10 of our absolute favourites to show you today, just in case you're thinking about embarking on a dream home build. Whether you need one or 15 bedrooms, a single-storey or triple height home, wood could prove to be the best construction material for you, but let's take a look at some terrific completed projects, to see if the aesthetic appeals to you enough!

1. Sweet and simple.

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated home
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Modest, simple in design and timeless, we love how down to earth and unfussy this charming wooden chalet home is, not to mention the choice of such a warm stain!

2. Agricultural inspiration.

大河原の家, 株式会社井上貴詞建築設計事務所 株式会社井上貴詞建築設計事務所 Minimalist houses
株式会社井上貴詞建築設計事務所

株式会社井上貴詞建築設計事務所
株式会社井上貴詞建築設計事務所
株式会社井上貴詞建築設計事務所

Clearly based on agricultural barn designs, this large but modestly finished home is a real game-changer. We love the vertical cladding strips that really emphasise the height of the building.

3. Modern mansion.

Sam's Creek homify Modern houses
homify

Sam's Creek

homify
homify
homify

Wow! Huge, contemporary and guaranteed to have all eyes on it, we are so taken with the brazen and bold attention-grabbing design of this vast home. Even the wood itself is more glossy and gorgeous than normal cladding!

4. At one with nature.

MONTSENY, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT Modern houses
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

Finished in a beautiful reddish-brown stain, this home has really integrated itself into the surroundings beautifully, while still making a statement, thanks to the unusual roof design. We really love the juxtaposition here of natural surroundings versus dramatic architectural shapes. 

5. All about the colour.

Academia de Bailado Clássico de Aveiro, GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA Modern bars & clubs Schools
GAAPE—ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

Academia de Bailado Clássico de Aveiro

GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA
GAAPE—ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA
GAAPE - ARQUITECTURA, PLANEAMENTO E ENGENHARIA, LDA

Don't get us wrong; this home would have been beautiful and in our list regardless of the colour scheme, but with a bright red facade, we are passionately in love with it. So different and unapologetic, we really admire the tenacity that it must have taken to choose this colour.

6. Family magic.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The rustic cabin vibe of this home is what really makes it appeal to us. Laid out over one storey, this is a wonderful property for any family that craves a quiet and relaxed pace of life and it really taps into our own country-living ideals.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. So ski-lodge chic!

One Floor Living House Namas Modern houses Solid Wood Wood effect wooden house,timber house,prefabricated house,modern architecture
Namas

One Floor Living House

Namas
Namas
Namas

With the sharply pitched roof, full and natural wood-clad exterior and simple black metal-framed windows, this beautiful woodland home is every inch a modern ski-lodge, which is why we love it. It offers holiday home appeal, every day of the year!

8. Hidden in the landscape.

Forest House, カスヤアーキテクツオフィス(KAO) カスヤアーキテクツオフィス(KAO) Modern houses
カスヤアーキテクツオフィス(KAO)

Forest House

カスヤアーキテクツオフィス(KAO)
カスヤアーキテクツオフィス(KAO)
カスヤアーキテクツオフィス(KAO)

What do we like most about this home? The fact that you could blink and simply miss that it is here altogether! The ultimate in naturally camouflaged, modern home design, the triangular shape really amplifies the genius of the architects that created it.

9. Tradition with a twist.

house-01, dwarf dwarf Industrial style balcony, veranda & terrace
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

From a distance, you'd be forgiven for assuming that this traditional-looking home is made from bricks and mortar, but it's only when you get a little closer that you discover the truth. We are enamoured with the front porch area too, as it helps to create a beautiful dialogue between indoor and outdoor spaces.

10. The ultimate in modernity.

Pit house, UID UID Modern houses
UID

Pit house

UID
UID
UID

Let's be honest and say that there isn't much to not love about this home! The clean, minimalist and modern lines are what really draw us in, as well as the pale and creamy cladding and huge glazing panels. Utterly spectacular.

How about something completely different now? For a look at an amazing concrete home, take a look at this Ideabook: The simple home of cool concrete.

This prefab house is the future of housing
Which of these was your personal favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks