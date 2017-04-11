10 of the best wooden houses on homify and what we love about them

Regardless of style, size or cost, there's just something about wooden houses that makes them so irresistible, don't you agree? Perhaps it's the fact that architects have developed their skills to such a degree that whatever type of home is wanted by a client, it can be crafted in wood, or perhaps it's the intrinsic homeliness and rustic vibes that they evoke. Whatever it is, we just knew that we had to bring together 10 of our absolute favourites to show you today, just in case you're thinking about embarking on a dream home build. Whether you need one or 15 bedrooms, a single-storey or triple height home, wood could prove to be the best construction material for you, but let's take a look at some terrific completed projects, to see if the aesthetic appeals to you enough!
Modest, simple in design and timeless, we love how down to earth and unfussy this charming wooden chalet home is, not to mention the choice of such a warm stain!
Clearly based on agricultural barn designs, this large but modestly finished home is a real game-changer. We love the vertical cladding strips that really emphasise the height of the building.
Wow! Huge, contemporary and guaranteed to have all eyes on it, we are so taken with the brazen and bold attention-grabbing design of this vast home. Even the wood itself is more glossy and gorgeous than normal cladding!
Finished in a beautiful reddish-brown stain, this home has really integrated itself into the surroundings beautifully, while still making a statement, thanks to the unusual roof design. We really love the juxtaposition here of natural surroundings versus dramatic architectural shapes.
Don't get us wrong; this home would have been beautiful and in our list regardless of the colour scheme, but with a bright red facade, we are passionately in love with it. So different and unapologetic, we really admire the tenacity that it must have taken to choose this colour.
The rustic cabin vibe of this home is what really makes it appeal to us. Laid out over one storey, this is a wonderful property for any family that craves a quiet and relaxed pace of life and it really taps into our own country-living ideals.
With the sharply pitched roof, full and natural wood-clad exterior and simple black metal-framed windows, this beautiful woodland home is every inch a modern ski-lodge, which is why we love it. It offers holiday home appeal, every day of the year!
What do we like most about this home? The fact that you could blink and simply miss that it is here altogether! The ultimate in naturally camouflaged, modern home design, the triangular shape really amplifies the genius of the architects that created it.
From a distance, you'd be forgiven for assuming that this traditional-looking home is made from bricks and mortar, but it's only when you get a little closer that you discover the truth. We are enamoured with the front porch area too, as it helps to create a beautiful dialogue between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Let's be honest and say that there isn't much to not love about this home! The clean, minimalist and modern lines are what really draw us in, as well as the pale and creamy cladding and huge glazing panels. Utterly spectacular.
