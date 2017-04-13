Add Some Green to Your Home: 8 Advantages of Having Plants at Your Home

Filling your home with plants is a wonderful idea, but if you've never really thought about it before, let us convince you as to why you should now! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that plants have so much more than just aesthetic value, as they have fantastic health benefits and home maintenance properties too! Don't believe us? Well just read on to find out more and get ready to take a trip to your local garden centre to stock up on some green and leafy friends!
Plants in your home are amazing, as they can actually help to purify your air! Filtering the more harmful elements and emitting clean, fresh oxygen-rich breathing air, they are so good for your health. Ask at your local garden centre to find out which varieties are the most effective.
If you have a room that just somehow never feels totally finished, you might find that adding a few plants is all you need! They fill gaps, add a new dimension of style and anything organic rally helps to tie a wider theme together.
Fresh flowers are lovely, but they wither and die, regardless of how much you nurture them. Plants will have a far longer lifespan and usually, won't need even remotely as much care. If you choose succulents and cacti, they just get on with looking after themselves!
Some plants really thrive in a moisture-ridden space and can help to ventilate and disperse moisture more effectively. This makes particular varieties, such as ferns, perfect for your bathroom! Talk about a natural way to tackle potential damp issues.
Even plants that seem to have no detectable odour will make your home look and smell so much fresher! It might be a case of psychosomatic inference, but whatever it is, we are HUGE fans of the impact that a healthy plant's smell can have on a home.
Here's a sneaky reason to include plants in your home! Large, leafy varieties are perfect for hiding any imperfections that you simply don't have the time, money or inclination to fix. Grubby marks on your walls or even hairline cracks in the plaster can all be neatly hidden away.
Having plants in your home will naturally make you a little more green-fingered, so if you have a garden, patio or courtyard that has been a little neglected, you might find that you have more inclination to get out there and create something pretty. Even if you simply transfer some potted plants out there, it will look gorgeous.
Painting your walls in bright colours can be a real commitment, but you can get all the vibrancy you need with plants. Easy to move about, remove or add to, brightly-coloured plants help to freshen up a stale interior design scheme, without undertaking a full decorating project! So handy!
For some more natural inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Patio inspirations for every home.