Southeast Asia properties: All you need to know about investing in Philippine houses

Absolutely! If you decide to buy a house in The Philippines, you need to be prepared for a slew of fees. These will most likely include Capital Gains Tax of 6% of the selling price. The seller normally pays this, but buyers can be liable in some circumstances too. Documentary Stamp Tax will need to be accounted for, which is 1.5% of the sale value or a fair market share, whichever is highest.Transfer Tax of 0.5-0.75% of the final selling fee will be applied and finally, a Title Registration fee, which is usually 0.25% of the sale value, but this is liable to change region to region.

So as you can see, there is a lot to think about, but will that put you off investing in a property in The Philippines?

