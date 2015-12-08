We at homify feel it should be noted that the way we decorate our homes, much as the way we view art, is completely subjective. What is aesthetically pleasing to some is not necessarily so to another, as beauty indeed is in the eye of the beholder. But there are a few key mistakes you should take into consideration when decorating your home.

As we go on to discuss the mistakes that should be avoided, we at homify don't intend to trivialize anyone’s personal taste or style. As we have learned, some decorating rules can and are meant to be broken! However, there are a few rules of thumb to be taken into consideration, and this is simply a guide to improve the look, feel, and flow of your space. Follow these simple tips, you'll know which mistakes to avoid when furnishing and you'll have a beautifully designed home in no time.