A stunning sunlight-facing house to inspire you

Picture perfect American style homes are the stuff of movies. They belong in a fantasy world and can often look and feel unapproachable. But today, we'll strip back the facade and show you the story of a classic American home, from construction to finish.
This big family home has two levels, a gabled roof and a family style appeal. It has also been built on an extremely sloping block.Angelica Hoffmann architects have generously provided us with architectural illustrations as well. That way you can really get a sense of how the visualisations and reality compare. So let's have a look!
Here we have a raw bones view of the home under construction. The walls are made from sturdy concrete and the gabled roof is constructed with a complex wooden structure. It's hardly an inspiring view, but one that is sure to comfort home builders in the process of realising their dream home.
Here we have a view of the front exterior during the construction process. The large openings make it look quite cavernous and it's hard to believe that this is the beginning stages of a dream home…
It's hard to believe that this is the same home we saw earlier. The white window trims, pale paint and ceramic tiled roof really give it a polished presence. Note how the various lines of the gabled roof play a big part in the overall aesthetic of the exterior. The fine lines and gentle slopes serve to lighten the visual weight of such a big concrete home.
The visual lines of the rather extreme slope have been cleverly played down by installing a concrete frontage that blends with the hues of the street. Homes on sloping blocks can often look quite built up and visually heavy. This too has been countered by giving the home a lightweight pale grey exterior.
Here we have an architectural visualisation of the rear facade. These visualisations can give us a very good idea of how the path of sunlight hits the home throughout the day. The large shuttered windows and doors are set to soak in all this light when needed, and a series of long glass panels invite that light into the stairwell on the right.
No home is isolated from its' surroundings, and here we get a look at how the brick supporting columns on the rear terrace make the building feel connected to the earth. Finally, note how the terrace is almost level with the grassy lawn. When the shuttered doors are open, this would help create a sense of seamlessness between the indoor and outdoor life of this home.
