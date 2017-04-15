A stunning sunlight-facing house to inspire you

Picture perfect American style homes are the stuff of movies. They belong in a fantasy world and can often look and feel unapproachable. But today, we'll strip back the facade and show you the story of a classic American home, from construction to finish.

This big family home has two levels, a gabled roof and a family style appeal. It has also been built on an extremely sloping block.Angelica Hoffmann architects have generously provided us with architectural illustrations as well. That way you can really get a sense of how the visualisations and reality compare. So let's have a look!