6 impeccably designed dream houses

Are you looking to check out some impeccably designed dream homes? If you are, then you’re in luck! Today’s Ideabook explores the exterior and interior of 6 of our favourite abodes. Inspiring, interesting and boasting impressive finishes, these dwellings are truly striking.
These Chilean properties are designed to maximise their plot, their landscape and the surrounding neighbourhood. Are you ready to pick your favourite home? Let’s check them out below…
This two-storey home is the first of the 6 houses we'll be checking out. Boasting a high-quality aesthetic and impeccable craftsmanship, this property has been planned, conceived, designed and constructed by Constructora Puntal.
Inside the property we're certainly not disappointed! The walls are clad with a polished timber tile, matched against a lighter floor tile. Customised features evoke a sense of luxury, in addition to plenty of high gloss finishes.
Zooming out, we're provided with a wide-angle view of the living space. 340 m² in size, this dwelling truly stands out thanks to its light filled interior, timber-clad walls and modest yet classic furniture.
Next up we have a colourful cliffside home. After being devastated by fire in 2013, this dwelling was completely rebuilt. Replete with a red exterior, bold black roof and impressive views, we're sure you'll love this Valparaiso-based house.
Here we see the dwelling during the construction phase. Cantilevered over the side of the hill, this property definitely makes a statement. It's great to see the skeleton of the house before it's finished, showing exactly how this abode has been formed and constructed on this enviable plot of land.
The focal point within this room is definitely the square window. Looking out to the gorgeous valley below, this window is like a changing piece of visual art, each season offering a new and interesting scene.
Designed by Kanda Arquitectos, our third 300 m² dwelling is a true rural escape. Respectful of the environment, this eco-friendly home is certainly ideal for the whole family.
Containing everything a modern family might need, this house boasts a master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite; moreover, there are two bedrooms and two additional bathrooms, a large living room, dining room and an expansive kitchen. In addition to this, there is a guest bedroom, boiler room, laundry, barbecue area and a cellar with parking.
The decor inside this country abode is well-matched and characterful. Charming and quaint, this bespoke unit might look antique, but it's actually a modern kitchen setup that makes space for contemporary amentities.
An 85 m² hillside retreat, this beautiful dwelling is sure to get you wanting to plan your next escape. The architecture of this home is unique and attention-grabbing, along with plenty of well-placed windows that capture the incredible Chilean scenery.
The interior is even more impressive! Even though this is a 3D render of the house that's not yet built, we can see the abode will definitely be a stunning home once it is.
The view is especially wonderful, and in this image we're able to witness the architect's intent to display and enhance the scenery. No windows exist on the frontage of the house, while the rear (facing the lake) is definitely well-endowed with glazing.
Traditional, stylish and harmonic, this 3D render shows us exactly what the simple home might look like once it's built. Designed by Geodomus, this eco-home is sustainable, in-keeping with the landscape and characterful.
Around the side of the property, we're given more of an idea of what the house offers its occupants. Large windows curve around a terrace, imparting a sense of class and providing its owners a great area to entertain.
The final render of this house shows us the floor plan and layout. Well-planned and suited to comfy family life this definitely offers everything one might need for a practical 21st century lifestyle.
This next wooden house has been designed for a young couple in Talagante. A reinterpretation of the typical Chilean colonial house, this dwelling has been modernised for liveability.
The whole house has been clad with timber to offer a sense of warmth, while also reflecting the local scenery and landscape.
The entrance is one of the most intriguing and extravagant spaces. Covered to protect occupants from the rain, this simple yet effective patio is eye-catching and usable.
