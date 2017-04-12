Your browser is out-of-date.

6 impeccably designed dream houses

homify Country style houses Wood Brown
Are you looking to check out some impeccably designed dream homes? If you are, then you’re in luck! Today’s Ideabook explores the exterior and interior of 6 of our favourite abodes. Inspiring, interesting and boasting impressive finishes, these dwellings are truly striking.

These Chilean properties are designed to maximise their plot, their landscape and the surrounding neighbourhood. Are you ready to pick your favourite home? Let’s check them out below…

1. Timeless and impressive

Rehabilitación de vivienda en la localidad de Penco, ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA Eclectic style houses Concrete White
This two-storey home is the first of the 6 houses we'll be checking out. Boasting a high-quality aesthetic and impeccable craftsmanship, this property has been planned, conceived, designed and constructed by Constructora Puntal

The eye-catching interior

Rehabilitación de vivienda en la localidad de Penco, ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Wood effect
Inside the property we're certainly not disappointed! The walls are clad with a polished timber tile, matched against a lighter floor tile. Customised features evoke a sense of luxury, in addition to plenty of high gloss finishes.  

The details

Rehabilitación de vivienda en la localidad de Penco, ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA PUNTAL LIMITADA Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings MDF
Zooming out, we're provided with a wide-angle view of the living space. 340 m² in size, this dwelling truly stands out thanks to its light filled interior, timber-clad walls and modest yet classic furniture. 

2. Bright and attention-grabbing

Vivienda Suarez, Arq2g Arq2g Modern houses Red
Next up we have a colourful cliffside home. After being devastated by fire in 2013, this dwelling was completely rebuilt. Replete with a red exterior, bold black roof and impressive views, we're sure you'll love this Valparaiso-based house. 

The construction process

Vivienda Suarez, Arq2g Arq2g Modern houses Wood Red
Here we see the dwelling during the construction phase. Cantilevered over the side of the hill, this property definitely makes a statement. It's great to see the skeleton of the house before it's finished, showing exactly how this abode has been formed and constructed on this enviable plot of land. 

The colourful interior

Vivienda Suarez, Arq2g Arq2g Modern dining room Wood Wood effect
The focal point within this room is definitely the square window. Looking out to the gorgeous valley below, this window is like a changing piece of visual art, each season offering a new and interesting scene. 

3. Environmentally friendly

homify Country style houses Wood Brown
Designed by Kanda Arquitectos, our third 300 m² dwelling is a true rural escape. Respectful of the environment, this eco-friendly home is certainly ideal for the whole family. 

Containing everything a modern family might need, this house boasts a master bedroom with walk-in closet and en suite; moreover, there are two bedrooms and two additional bathrooms, a large living room, dining room and an expansive kitchen. In addition to this, there is a guest bedroom, boiler room, laundry, barbecue area and a cellar with parking.

A country-style kitchen

homify KitchenStorage Wood Wood effect
The decor inside this country abode is well-matched and characterful. Charming and quaint, this bespoke unit might look antique, but it's actually a modern kitchen setup that makes space for contemporary amentities. 

4. An exciting 3D render of a new home

REFUGIO LR, EjeSuR Arquitectura EjeSuR Arquitectura Modern houses
An 85 m² hillside retreat, this beautiful dwelling is sure to get you wanting to plan your next escape. The architecture of this home is unique and attention-grabbing, along with plenty of well-placed windows that capture the incredible Chilean scenery.

The terrace and living room

REFUGIO LR, EjeSuR Arquitectura EjeSuR Arquitectura Modern living room
The interior is even more impressive! Even though this is a 3D render of the house that's not yet built, we can see the abode will definitely be a stunning home once it is. 

Maximising the view

REFUGIO LR, EjeSuR Arquitectura EjeSuR Arquitectura Modern houses
The view is especially wonderful, and in this image we're able to witness the architect's intent to display and enhance the scenery. No windows exist on the frontage of the house, while the rear (facing the lake) is definitely well-endowed with glazing. 

5. Traditional and simple

homify
Traditional, stylish and harmonic, this 3D render shows us exactly what the simple home might look like once it's built. Designed by Geodomus, this eco-home is sustainable, in-keeping with the landscape and characterful. 

Utilising glass to bring the outside ‘inside’

homify
Around the side of the property, we're given more of an idea of what the house offers its occupants. Large windows curve around a terrace, imparting a sense of class and providing its owners a great area to entertain. 

The floor plan

homify
The final render of this house shows us the floor plan and layout. Well-planned and suited to comfy family life this definitely offers everything one might need for a practical 21st century lifestyle. 

6. Tremendously timber

Casa en Talagante, AtelierStudio AtelierStudio Country style houses
This next wooden house has been designed for a young couple in Talagante. A reinterpretation of the typical Chilean colonial house, this dwelling has been modernised for liveability. 

The timber-clad façade

Casa en Talagante, AtelierStudio AtelierStudio Country style houses
The whole house has been clad with timber to offer a sense of warmth, while also reflecting the local scenery and landscape. 

An impressive entrance

Casa en Talagante, AtelierStudio AtelierStudio Country style houses Wood Wood effect
The entrance is one of the most intriguing and extravagant spaces. Covered to protect occupants from the rain, this simple yet effective patio is eye-catching and usable. 

Would you like to check out some more homes? Check out: Beautiful wooden house surrounded by nature

This Japanese home is the perfect Asian house
So, did you pick your favourite? Add the numebr below...

