How to take care of wooden floors: 6 tips to do it right

There are many different types of wood treatments out there. Here are just a few you can consider when taking care of your hardwood floors.

First, we have stains. These are colour changing chemicals that soak down into the surface of the hardwood board and tint them from within. These are often coated with a protective finish. The advantage of stains is that they colour the wood any way you'd like while still leaving the natural features of the material visible in its surface, and you can use a darker or a lighter stain, depending on how many coats are used and the style of the room the floors are in. And then there's bleaching. Bleaching uses chemicals just to lighten the colour of the wood. It's important to note that in this treatment, some of the features are washed out, but most of it remains in a slightly lighter shade.

The last treatment we'll mention are wood inlays. They're a fairly advanced decorative treatment that involves putting different pieces of wood into an already installed floor. This allows you to include emblems, carved pieces, and contrasting species of wood colours directly in the material surface.