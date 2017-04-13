A small and affordable house in beautiful beige

Building your own home is a dream of many individuals. Not only do you get to choose exactly how you set up your interior spaces, you can also choose specific details, necessities and amenities that might be neglected in other pre-designed dwellings. If you have the opportunity to build your very own dream house, you're going to want to check out some inspirational examples first.
Today on homify we're heading to Buenos Aires to take a peek inside Casa JN, a residence that has been designed by Linares Arquitectos and comes replete with more than a few surprises. Boasting a cube-like facade, elegant textural inclusions and a range of earthy hues, this property is definitely an abode that will entice and allure. Would you like to take a tour? Read on below and learn more…
Enjoying a natural setting and location, the architects of this eye-catching abode have certainly worked to ensure the property is well-designed to meet the needs of its occupants, all the while enhancing the striking scenery and environment.
From the street, the house definitely grabs one's attention. It is bold, dramatic and yet still manages to feel welcoming and warm. This is possibly in part due to the use of warm tones, along with the composite stone that is clad around the carport-garage space.
Around the to the rear of the house, we see that the stone composite wall has been continued, and turns into an outdoor bar and kitchen. This elegantly services the large swimming pool and terrace area, which leaves room for entertaining even the most discerning of guests.
The upper level hangs over the terrace, adding even more drama to the structure and shape of this abode. Stylish, eye-catching and unique, we cannot wait to check out the interior!
Turning around and heading underneath the patio space we're abode to see the exterior bar and kitchen in more detail. Ideal for quality family time, this area is large enough to host an event, yet intimate for quiet relaxation and rest as well. The swimming pool is a real highlight, accentuated by the striking scenery and vistas beyond.
Inside the home, the kitchen is a real standout and feature. U-shaped and modern, the timber-clad joinery contrasts well against the cream worktops, while the full-size appliances are well-placed to increase efficiency.
The designers have also included a large central island that adds even more prep space, allowing this cooking area to become a place of socialisation as well as its more perfunctiory purpose.
The staircases are formed from solid concrete, yet made to feel light and bright thanks to the extensive glazing that is included throughout. Airy and open, the balustrades are also glazed, ensuring there are few impediments to the flow and roominess.
A large hanging chandelier is another fab feature, boosting the dwelling's sense of opulence and luxury.
The house is situated in an area of great natural beauty, and the designers have worked to ensure the occupants are able to feel this in every room of the home. Surrounded by a beautiful garden, glass plays an important role in creating environmental cohesion and unity.
The last image we are taking a look at is a triptych that shows us the house, swimming pool and incredible lake views. Cleverly linking architecture and landscape together, the owners of this property enjoy a clever and sparkling domestic setup.
