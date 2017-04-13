A small and affordable house in beautiful beige

Building your own home is a dream of many individuals. Not only do you get to choose exactly how you set up your interior spaces, you can also choose specific details, necessities and amenities that might be neglected in other pre-designed dwellings. If you have the opportunity to build your very own dream house, you're going to want to check out some inspirational examples first.

Today on homify we're heading to Buenos Aires to take a peek inside Casa JN, a residence that has been designed by Linares Arquitectos and comes replete with more than a few surprises. Boasting a cube-like facade, elegant textural inclusions and a range of earthy hues, this property is definitely an abode that will entice and allure. Would you like to take a tour? Read on below and learn more…