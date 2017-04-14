New wooden house styles to inspire you

If there is anything we've learnt, it's that timber homes are one of the most popular and enduring styles. Attractive, alluring, warm and lively, wooden dwellings might not feel as solid or sturdy as stone properties, but they provide a wonderfully age-defiant and versatile option for homeowners.

Today we're paying homage to timber abodes by checking out 10 new wooden house styles to inspire and delight. Yet to be built, these 3-D renders offer an insight into the final design, along with plenty of landscaping inspiration that is certainly sleek, chic and welcoming.

Are you ready to check out our top 10 preferred timber homes? Read on below, glean a few ideas and pick your favourite today!