New wooden house styles to inspire you

PROTOTIPO EXTEND _ Viviendas Refugio, @tresarquitectos @tresarquitectos Modern houses
If there is anything we've learnt, it's that timber homes are one of the most popular and enduring styles. Attractive, alluring, warm and lively, wooden dwellings might not feel as solid or sturdy as stone properties, but they provide a wonderfully age-defiant and versatile option for homeowners. 

Today we're paying homage to timber abodes by checking out 10 new wooden house styles to inspire and delight. Yet to be built, these 3-D renders offer an insight into the final design, along with plenty of landscaping inspiration that is certainly sleek, chic and welcoming. 

Are you ready to check out our top 10 preferred timber homes? Read on below, glean a few ideas and pick your favourite today!

1. This timber gable roof home is constructed with natural timber, and offers a handy upstairs attic level. As an added bonus it even includes a timber carport too!

Blockhaus als Bausatz Fjord, THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Rustic style houses
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

If you're thinking about constructing a new timber home, find an architect via homify and get started designing your dream abode today!

2. Large and luxurious, this huge wooden abode ticks all the boxes with an equally impressive extensive outdoor deck and swimming pool.

Vivienda “La Aurora”, CA|Arquitectura CA|Arquitectura Country style houses
CA|Arquitectura

3. Classic cabin-esque beauty abounds in this next design. With a classic log design and plenty of charming features, we're sure you'll appreciate this one-of-a-kind dwelling.

Wooden houses., Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION. Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION. Classic style houses
Design studio of Stanislav Orekhov. ARCHITECTURE / INTERIOR DESIGN / VISUALIZATION.

4. Perhaps you'd fancy something a little more modern? Decorated with geometric shapes, this natural timber home is lovely, charismatic and perfectly liveable.

CASA BEGUES, area area Modern houses
area

5. Offering a minimalist touch, this simple cube-like property boasts a low profile that is enhanced with plenty of glazing.

Dom Passive_Luxury, ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła Minimalist houses
ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła

6. Traditional living meets modernity in this next home. With large overhanging patio and deck areas, we think this is the ideal entertainer!

Diseño Escuela Rural Chanquiuque. Constitución. Chile., CM Arquitecto CM Arquitecto Country style houses
CM Arquitecto

7. Perch yourself high above the ground and watch the world go by! Number 7 is a contemporary abode that has been raised on stilts to take in the panoramic scenery beyond.

homify Modern houses
homify

8. A house with a classic pool view, our next home has luxurious fittings and features both inside and out.

homify Classic style houses Engineered Wood White
homify

9. One of our personal favourites, this condo is unlike anything we've seen. Replete with myriad plant life and accessories it is opulent living at its finest.

Condominio Guayacanes 3, O11ceStudio O11ceStudio Modern houses
O11ceStudio

10. Last, but certainly not least, this gorgeous one-story home offers dark timber cladding and huge windows that maximise natural light.

PROTOTIPO EXTEND _ Viviendas Refugio, @tresarquitectos @tresarquitectos Modern houses
@tresarquitectos

Did you pick your favourite? If you'd like to check out some more stunning homes, we recommend some extended reading: Southeast Asia properties: All you need to know about investing in Philippine houses

10 reasons why wooden houses are the best!
Did you have a favourite house? Let us know in the comments below!

