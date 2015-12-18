6 ideas to improve your dining area

The dining room is one of the most important areas of your home, next to the kitchen. It's where all that hard work from the kitchen comes together and where you, your family, and your friends gather for good food, good conversation, and a relaxing atmosphere. So needless to say, choosing the right furnishings for your dining room can be an overwhelming task, to say the least. You want to make sure your dining room is stylish, functional, and perhaps most of all, comfortable.
So just how can you improve your dining area? The options are purely endless, and going into a store uneducated means depending on the judgment of the salesman, which can be at the expense of your pocket. Well, here at homify, we've compiled a list of six ideas to help you improve your dining area, so when it comes time to redecorate, you're well informed on just the right things. Follow these simple suggestions, and you'll be feeling better about your dining room in no time!
Finding a dining room rug that is stylish, practical, and functional is no easy task. A good rug can bring color, texture, and warmth to the dining room, making the time spend looking for the perfect one well worth the effort.
If the rug is one of your first purchases for your dining room, you can use it to set the tone for the space and develop the perfect colour scheme. Take this room. The fuzzy white carpet sets the tone for a quaint dining area. The soft white of the carpet corresponds quite nicely with the plain brown table and chair set. And it matches with the colour of the walls, too. On top of that, this rug adds a nice, unexpected, yet welcoming texture to the room.
Simple and timeless furniture is always a great option for dining room furniture. Take this dining room, for example. The classy, almost modern and minimalist style interior provides the perfect space for both simple and timeless charm. When we say simple, we mean uncomplicated, so these plain armless chairs are the perfect example. Simple colour palettes, like pastels or beige for the furniture are especially wonderful with balancing interior design elements of your dining room. Not to mention how it complements the expensive wooden floor and minimalist decor to giving the room an exclusive and classy feel. The simplicity of this furniture is exactly what makes it timeless. You'll go through decades of fashion trends and this will always be in style.
Who ever made up the rule that everything in a room has to match? The mix and match dining room style is a great look, no one can deny that. It can be seen across many different interior styles, from Scandinavian to modern, from bohemian to eclectic, mixing and matching is in and you can pull it off too. This design choice does, however, take a bit of thought and planning to pull it off, because you can't just order up a mismatched set from the store. There really are endless possibilities between mixing colors, sizes, styles, textures. You can look at this room as a good example – the chairs are in the same style, but the colours are different, even in the bar stools off to the side. The mismatched furnishings don't have to be extravagant.
Another plus is that in most cases, it's also a very budget friendly option, because you can use either old, thrifted, or random chairs you might have lying around to create your stunning new look.
No space is complete without a little artwork. You may have noticed the growing trend of oversized artwork and photography in home decoration. It may not be for everyone, but it's a general known fact that being big and bold in your design choices is a fabulous way to impress. One huge piece will definitely take care of a single wall and can even be enough for the whole space. The dining room is a particularly great place for oversized artwork because not only do you have a captive audience, it can fill in the gaps in conversation or any long, drawn out silence at a dinner party by being a great discussion topic. Pair your giant piece with a table that matches in colour or style. They'll center each other, both literally and figuratively.
And what's more, the look can work in any space, not just the dining room. So you can experiment in other rooms of the house, as well.
The right lighting fixture can make the room visually and practically, and contribute to mood and functionality. The dining room needs to have a good vibe, and the perfect lighting fixtures help achieve this goal. The light should sparkle and complement. Usually, a dining room is a smaller space with a little less going on than a living room. It has fewer furnishings, as they're most often only adorned with a dining table and chairs. So light fixtures can be a central feature, like a beautiful piece of jewelry that’s also functional, as we can see perfectly exemplified in this image. A table needs to be heavy duty and long lasting, chairs have to be comfortable, but a light fixtures can be more adventurous because no one’s touching it and no one’s spilling food on it. It’s the perfect opportunity to get a little extra creative!
Now that you've considered just about every other dining room decoration option, are you wondering what to put at the center of it all? Deciding on a centerpiece, or centerpieces, for the dining room table can be a bit daunting. In essence, picking a centerpiece affects the entire space, so be careful not to throw just anything on there. Flowers, bowls of real or plastic fruit, and decorative lamps are just a few centerpiece ideas. You can reinforce the decorating mantra of power in numbers and add a few items to your dining room table, like we see here. Sure, there's the less is more mantra, but this design choice doesn't take away from the dining room experience at all. And it doesn't even take away eating space on the table. So get creative!