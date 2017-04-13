5 tips to make your wooden house last forever

All homes need ongoing care and attention, but a wooden home can require more than most. It's a good idea to check your home annually for signs of rot or pest-infestation, as well as adding a fresh coat of paint or stain. Also be sure to look at window and door seals, to be certain that water isn't getting in anywhere it shouldn't and prepared to re-caulk any gaps.

