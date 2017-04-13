Southeast Asia properties: All you need to know about investing in Indonesia houses

There sure are! A buyer will be liable for Transfer Tax (5% of sale value), Sale and Purchase of Land Deed (1% of sale value), Legal Fees (0.5-1.5% of sale value) and a Registration Fee (0.20% of sale value). These are all issues that a local property specialist will be able to help with and we cannot recommend hiring one enough! This is a complicated procedure and you want to know that you are getting good value for your money.

