10 reasons why wooden houses are the best!

Stylish, timeless and super eye-catching, are there any other reasons needed as to why wooden homes are the best? Well, you might be surprised by just how fantastic they are in a number of other ways than simply aesthetically pleasing. Ask any architect about the virtues of wooden homes and they could wax lyrical for hours, maybe even days, but we wanted to give you a quick lowdown on why they are worth considering a little more seriously, for your next project, so come with us now and find out!
Instead of emitting carbon, which standard construction houses do, wooden homes are intrinsically carbon neutral, to the point of actually storing it and creating a substantial deficit. No other material can boast such amazing credentials and as you can see here, it even creates a rather lovely, if stripped back, garden!
You can build a truly huge and impressive wooden home in a fraction of the time that the same design would take to complete in bricks and mortar. This is usually because wooden homes have large prefabricated panels made off-site, which are then easily erected on your plot of land. Every second counts!
You might not think it, but wooden houses are so quiet! They naturally absorb and block out so much exterior noise and create an inner ambience of quiet calm that is wonderfully relaxing and enjoyable. And no, they won't creak either!
Wooden homes are a fantastic alternative to less eco-friendly construction methods, which allows you to not only enjoy the knowledge that your home is stunning and good for the environment, you can feel a little bit smug as well. Naturally, this is reliant on you sourcing ethical wood!
Did you know that wood naturally contributes to a healthy environment? With no chemicals that can be released and a carbon storage system built-into them, you can expect to feel a lot more perky and revived by living in a wooden home. Could we get a new wooden house on a prescription, we wonder?
Wood is so easy to transport that essentially, you can build a wooden home anywhere that you have express permission to do so. Boats, lorries or planes can deliver materials to site, given that wood is far lighter than blocks and concrete, so you have a lot more freedom, creatively speaking.
Think literally about where you get wood from and you will instantly understand that you can replenish the wood supply of your home in seconds, by planting new sapling trees to the tune of how much wood you use in your project. Thats just responsible homeownership!
Given that there will always be trees and people are being encouraged to plant new trees when they have used wood for their homes, there will forever be the potential for MORE wooden houses! In fact, we might go so far as to say that wooden prefabs are looking set to be the future of housing, so you could get in ahead of the curve!
You might think that wooden homes are a little more delicate than standard block and concrete buildings, but you'd be wrong! Naturally durable, long-lasting and easy to maintain, wooden homes have a natural propensity to be able to cope with bad weather and really stand the test of time.
We've saved the most surprising plus point for last! Wooden homes could be more fire retardant than 'normal' buildings! This is because seasoned, treated wood will simply char on the outside, as appose to actually catching light. Standard homes could suffer significant structural damage as steel supports will be heavily impacted by heat. Amazing!
