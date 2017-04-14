10 reasons why wooden houses are the best!

We've saved the most surprising plus point for last! Wooden homes could be more fire retardant than 'normal' buildings! This is because seasoned, treated wood will simply char on the outside, as appose to actually catching light. Standard homes could suffer significant structural damage as steel supports will be heavily impacted by heat. Amazing!

For a little more wooden home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 23 cute wooden homes you could build for yourself.