Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Super small houses with everything you need

press profile homify press profile homify
移動小屋, 現代建材有限公司 現代建材有限公司 Country style houses
Loading admin actions …

There is a modern movement happening right now in terms of micro-houses being a great way to get on the housing ladder, without needing large budgets, but if you are labouring under the misconception that a tiny home has to mean compromises in terms of what you need and want to include, think again! Architects are really pushing the boat out in terms of clever, innovative designs that can easily cater for everyday needs and we want to prove that to you today, by showing you two charming micro-homes that are as comfortable and functional as any larger house. If you are always on the lookout for a budget way to own your own home, this really could be the perfect solution for you, so let's take a look!

Little and lovely.

移動小屋, 現代建材有限公司 現代建材有限公司 Country style houses
現代建材有限公司

現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司

Let's start with a look at an absolutely beautiful micro-home, from the outside. Don;t you love how traditional home features have been included here, including a pitched roof, proper front door and lovely windows? This is literally a designer home, but on a smaller scale. Amazing!

A classic brown house.

移動小屋, 現代建材有限公司 現代建材有限公司 Country style houses
現代建材有限公司

現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司

This might be a different style of home from the first, but it is no less beautiful or charming. Needing only a small plot of land, it is a wonderful way to capture a pretty aesthetic and usable space, without needing a gargantuan budget! Let's see what else this home has to offer!

A picture perfect garden.

移動小屋, 現代建材有限公司 現代建材有限公司 Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
現代建材有限公司

現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司

A small home only needs a little garden and this turfed area, with a small seating area is absolutely ideal. Low maintenance but utterly delightful, this is the perfect addition for a small home!

Striking decoration.

移動小屋, 現代建材有限公司 現代建材有限公司 Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
現代建材有限公司

現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司

If you think a small interior has to mean a plain or uninteresting one, you're wrong! Feature wall finishes look amazing and help to add a lot of depth and character and with high-level lighting, there aren;t any dark corners to contend with either. Now that's a real bonus.

Touches of heritage.

移動小屋, 現代建材有限公司 現代建材有限公司 Country style houses
現代建材有限公司

現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司

Wow! This might be a tiny home, but it is still enjoying all the luxuries that far larger homes take for granted! This striking chandelier is an inspired addition that not only ups the glamour and opulent factor, it also really amplifies the ceiling height too. Somehow, it makes the whole property look bigger!

Modern conveniences!

移動小屋, 現代建材有限公司 現代建材有限公司 Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
現代建材有限公司

現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司

Did you ever, for one second, think that this small home could have such a modern and functional bathroom? Some simple mosaic tiles are enough to add some pretty embellishment and help to reinforce the fact that this home wants for nothing, regardless of the interior dimensions.

A dreamy mezzanine.

移動小屋, 現代建材有限公司 現代建材有限公司 Country style living room
現代建材有限公司

現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司

If you were wondering where the bedroom is in this tiny home, here is the answer! A handy, stylish and sleek mezzanine comfortably houses a master bedroom that any couple would love! Is it just us, or does the rustic styling here really add to the charm of the home? 

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 small and simple gardens you can recreate at home.

New wooden house styles to inspire you
Could you live in a micro-home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks