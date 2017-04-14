Super small houses with everything you need

There is a modern movement happening right now in terms of micro-houses being a great way to get on the housing ladder, without needing large budgets, but if you are labouring under the misconception that a tiny home has to mean compromises in terms of what you need and want to include, think again! Architects are really pushing the boat out in terms of clever, innovative designs that can easily cater for everyday needs and we want to prove that to you today, by showing you two charming micro-homes that are as comfortable and functional as any larger house. If you are always on the lookout for a budget way to own your own home, this really could be the perfect solution for you, so let's take a look!
Let's start with a look at an absolutely beautiful micro-home, from the outside. Don;t you love how traditional home features have been included here, including a pitched roof, proper front door and lovely windows? This is literally a designer home, but on a smaller scale. Amazing!
This might be a different style of home from the first, but it is no less beautiful or charming. Needing only a small plot of land, it is a wonderful way to capture a pretty aesthetic and usable space, without needing a gargantuan budget! Let's see what else this home has to offer!
A small home only needs a little garden and this turfed area, with a small seating area is absolutely ideal. Low maintenance but utterly delightful, this is the perfect addition for a small home!
If you think a small interior has to mean a plain or uninteresting one, you're wrong! Feature wall finishes look amazing and help to add a lot of depth and character and with high-level lighting, there aren;t any dark corners to contend with either. Now that's a real bonus.
Wow! This might be a tiny home, but it is still enjoying all the luxuries that far larger homes take for granted! This striking chandelier is an inspired addition that not only ups the glamour and opulent factor, it also really amplifies the ceiling height too. Somehow, it makes the whole property look bigger!
Did you ever, for one second, think that this small home could have such a modern and functional bathroom? Some simple mosaic tiles are enough to add some pretty embellishment and help to reinforce the fact that this home wants for nothing, regardless of the interior dimensions.
If you were wondering where the bedroom is in this tiny home, here is the answer! A handy, stylish and sleek mezzanine comfortably houses a master bedroom that any couple would love! Is it just us, or does the rustic styling here really add to the charm of the home?
