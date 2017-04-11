This Japanese home is the perfect Asian house

There are certain elements that turn up time and time again in many Asian homes. Many of these features can be traced back to ancient philosophies and creative quite a distinctive, calming aesthetic. So what are the elements that make up the perfect Asian home? Well, today we’ll explore a Japanese dwelling that ticks quite a few boxes.

Architects AMI Environment Design have created a big wooden home that manages to have a grand presence, yet a deep and close connection with nature. So whether you love simple wooden terraces or naturally luxe bathrooms, you're in for a treat. Let's go on a photo tour…